Boosie Badazz has been battling various health issues since he was released from prison in 2014. He has diabetes.

Boosie Badazz health journey has always been rollercoaster ride after announcing his diabetes diagnosis in 2023. In his latest Instagram post, the "Wipe Me Down" rapper shared an update on his heart condition while driving. Appearing exhausted, the rap star shared good news with vital recommendations.

“My testing came back negative with my heart. God good, man,” he said with a mix of relief and reflection. He didn’t sugarcoat the situation. “I got to chill, bro,” he admitted, acknowledging that he’s been operating in overdrive. The weight of constant travel, late nights, and poor dietary habits finally caught up with him. “I can’t let my heart keep getting excited. I got to rest. I got to change my diet.”

Boosie's body has been through a lot lately following a car accident in Atlanta. He was riding in a BMW that sustained serious damage.

While authorities confirmed he wasn’t driving, Boosie didn’t walk away unscathed. In the hours after the collision, he shared a raw update online, revealing he was in pain and struggling to breathe.

Boosie Badazz Health Update

Following the accident, doctors diagnosed him with a left atrial enlargement, a condition marked by an expanded heart chamber. “They told me I had a left atrial enlargement,” he said. “Now I’m focused on getting my body right.”

Even so, the rapper continued to tour, performing in Charlotte only days after the accident, as part of the ongoing “Millennium” tour. Lil Boosie's most recent tests showing no permanent heart damage.

Boosie Badazz welcomed his nineth child last month. The rapper wanted to showcase his new bunndle of joy on social media but has been restricted by the child's mother.


