Boosie Badazz Reveals He Wants More Kids While Joking About Outdoing Nick Cannon & Elon Musk

BY Cole Blake 280 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Millennium Tour 2025 - Detroit, MI
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 08: Rapper Boosie performs in concert during Millennium Tour 2025 at Little Caesars Arena on March 08, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Scott Legato/WireImage)
Boosie Badazz welcomed his first child with Rajel Nelson, earlier this week, marking his ninth kid overall.

Boosie Badazz says he's competing with Elon Musk and Nick Cannon to have the most kids after welcoming his ninth child and his first with Rajel Nelson, earlier this week. He joked about wanting more kids in a video on social media with his mother.

“You see how beautiful that damn baby is,” he told her, as caught by AllHipHop. “I’m going right back in, momma… I’mma give you three more grandchildren.” When she tried to shut down the idea, he snapped back, "Oh, yes I am. I'm slinging this d*ck."

“Nine healthy children, bro,” he said. “You know how people don’t even have one healthy child. Nine healthy children... Elon Musk, Nick Cannon, I’m on y’all ass. I'm on y'all heads. I’m going right back in that oven.”

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Boosie Badazz's antics. When Live Bitez posted the clip, many laughed and expressed their love for the rapper, but others were more critical. "9 healthy kids but do you have a good loving relationship with all 9?" one user wrote. Another added: "Smh puttin babies in women but wont put a ring on their finger is wild!" Boosie's nine children come from seven different mothers.

Read More: Boosie Badazz Can't Contain His Emotions After Welcoming His Daughter With Rajel Nelson

Boosie Badazz Health Concerns

The birth of Boosie Badazz's ninth child comes after he expressed concerns over his health, earlier this month. After surviving a car crash in Georgia, he later admitted to have been experiencing lingering chest pains. At first, he claimed doctors were downplaying the severity of the situation, but eventually he revealed a diagnosis.

"Yesterday, I got out of the hospital and went straight to the stage," Boosie said in a video on social media. "When I get back to Atlanta man, I'm gonna get right. I'm gonna get with some specialists, see what's wrong with my heart. They said I got a left atrial enlargement in my heart. I'm just gonna get my body right. Gonna see a heart doctor."

Read More: Boosie Badazz Reacts To Fans Pulling Up To His Gate To Take Pictures

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
The Millennium Tour 2025 - Louisville, KY Music Boosie Badazz Provides A Concerning Health Update After Experiencing Chest Pains 2.4K
Boosie Badazz Daughter Rajel Nelson Hip Hop News Relationships Boosie Badazz Can't Contain His Emotions After Welcoming His Daughter With Rajel Nelson 798
Boosie Badazz Fans Gate Pictures Hip Hop News Music Boosie Badazz Reacts To Fans Pulling Up To His Gate To Take Pictures 1135
NBA: Cleveland Cavaliers at Atlanta Hawks Relationships Boosie Badazz's Fiancée Admits She Would've Prefered To Be Married Before Having Kids 3.9K