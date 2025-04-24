Boosie Badazz Reveals He Wants More Kids While Joking About Outdoing Nick Cannon & Elon Musk

Boosie Badazz says he's competing with Elon Musk and Nick Cannon to have the most kids after welcoming his ninth child and his first with Rajel Nelson, earlier this week. He joked about wanting more kids in a video on social media with his mother.

“You see how beautiful that damn baby is,” he told her, as caught by AllHipHop. “I’m going right back in, momma… I’mma give you three more grandchildren.” When she tried to shut down the idea, he snapped back, "Oh, yes I am. I'm slinging this d*ck."

“Nine healthy children, bro,” he said. “You know how people don’t even have one healthy child. Nine healthy children... Elon Musk, Nick Cannon, I’m on y’all ass. I'm on y'all heads. I’m going right back in that oven.”

Fans on social media have been having mixed reactions to Boosie Badazz's antics. When Live Bitez posted the clip, many laughed and expressed their love for the rapper, but others were more critical. "9 healthy kids but do you have a good loving relationship with all 9?" one user wrote. Another added: "Smh puttin babies in women but wont put a ring on their finger is wild!" Boosie's nine children come from seven different mothers.

Boosie Badazz Health Concerns

The birth of Boosie Badazz's ninth child comes after he expressed concerns over his health, earlier this month. After surviving a car crash in Georgia, he later admitted to have been experiencing lingering chest pains. At first, he claimed doctors were downplaying the severity of the situation, but eventually he revealed a diagnosis.

"Yesterday, I got out of the hospital and went straight to the stage," Boosie said in a video on social media. "When I get back to Atlanta man, I'm gonna get right. I'm gonna get with some specialists, see what's wrong with my heart. They said I got a left atrial enlargement in my heart. I'm just gonna get my body right. Gonna see a heart doctor."