Adin Ross Might Have Diabetes By Age 35, His Doctor States

As one of the most popular streamers right now, Adin Ross draws just as much interest for his on-screen antics as he does for his personal life. While both categories can lean controversial at times, he's also just going through the motions just like the rest of us when it comes to his private day-to-day. Still, the Kick affiliate's never been one to shy away from certain topics with fans. During a recent livestream, he spoke on his most recent doctor's visit, which informed him of some worrisome news. Apparently, if the Florida native keeps up his nutrition habits, the doctor said that he could have diabetes by age 35.

"I got my blood drawn, by the way, chat," Adin Ross' message began. "You guys wanna know what my levels are? My testosterone level now is at 284, and I have excessive vitamin B, I think? Which is energy, because I slam energy drinks. My doctor said I have very high energy from energy drinks. He also told me that, if I continue the way I'm eating and drinking and living, I will have diabetes by the time I'm 35.

Read More: Adin Ross Makes Sexual Remarks About LeBron James While On Stream At Lakers Game

Adin Ross Speaks About His Recent Doctor's Visit: Watch

"So we have to switch this s**t up, we have to get healthy, alright?" Adin Ross remarked, something that he already spoke on in recent streams. "It's not funny, bro," he added when he noticed that the chat was going wild with his revelation. "Look at you guys laughing. That is not funny, on God. See, like, why laugh at that? Why laugh at that, bro, why? Why are you laughing at me? He said it's not too late. He said, 'Buddy'- he called me 'buddy.' He's like, 'Buddy, it's not too late.'"

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old is also trying to get his financials in order, which is always a hefty struggle. In fact, it's one that's probably exacerbated by the lifestyle that his peers lead and his status within the streamer world. Let's just hope that Adin Ross can focus on himself; after all, his fans will be happy to consume more positive content than negative tales. For more news and the latest updates on the streamer, stick around on HNHH.

Read More: Tory Lanez Calls Adin Ross "His Favorite White Boy" In Message From Prison