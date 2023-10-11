Adin Ross Partied At Dave & Busters Rented Out By Drake On His Birthday

At just 23 years old, Adin Ross has built an impressive platform for himself thanks to his often controversial content. The Florida native has been known to land himself in hot water for his hot takes on pop culture news, most recently facing backlash for commenting "Free Tory" under a salacious video of Megan Thee Stallion. Today (October 11) marks the content creator's birthday, though it's unclear if he has any plans to mature the nature of what he's sharing on social media. Based on the fact that he celebrated his big day with a trip to Dave & Buster's our guess is that the next phase of Ross' life will either include more of the same antics or some serious inner child healing.

While streaming with fans this week, Adin shared that his friend Drake was the one to rent out the Miami restaurant for him and his friends to enjoy themselves. "I send a text to somebody, I'm not gonna say who just yet," he told viewers tuning in to his stream. "I'm like, 'Yo, bro. Do you know how I can go about renting out Dave & Busters? It's super last minute for my birthday.'"

Adin Ross Reveals His 23rd Birthday Plans

This man, Drake, puts me in a group chat with somebody and says, 'Can you rent out Dave & Busters in Miami? I'm paying for it. Happy Birthday bro.'"While he remained composed, it's clear that Ross was flattered by the kind gesture. "This s**t is cr*zy," he declared after announcing that he'll be streaming from the venue while partying with his inner circle.

Seeing as October 11th also happens to be Drake's son's birthday, it's entirely possible that he rented out a Dave & Busters for Adin Ross to make up for missing out on the occasion. We've already seen Sophie Brussaux's heartfelt tribute to her young son on Instagram, but we're still waiting for what Drizzy has in store for Adonis. Make sure to check back in with HNHH later for more music/pop culture news updates.

