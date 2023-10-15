Izi Prime Denies Knowing Ali Weezy Was Trans Before He Humped Her On Adin Ross Stream

Izi Prime has claimed he had no knowledge that Ali Weezy was transgender before he made a sexual gesture towards her on an Adin Ross stream. During Ross' recent birthday stream, Prime bent Weezy over the dancefloor and briefly humped her from behind. Ross and N3on promptly roasted Izi about the interaction, leading to their fellow streamer emphatically claiming that he didn't know Weezy was trans. Ross and crew are famously transphobic, despite Weezy's presence at the party. Thus, the interaction between her and Izi was a source of mockery for them.

The blatant transphobic response continued online. After the clips were reposted by No Jumper, the comments were full of people decrying Izi as "gay" and saying that the video "proved Charleston White right". Of course, there is absolutely nothing wrong with Weezy being trans and it's ridiculous to claim that interacting with her sexually makes Izi "gay". However, it's an unsurprising reaction from Ross and his crew.

Kai Cenat Gifts Ross Luxury Watches

The footage appears to come from Ross' recent birthday stream, which was held at a Dave & Buster's rented out for Ross by Drake. Also in attendance was Kai Cenat, who had one hell of a present for Ross. Cenat surprised Ross with a pair of Audemars Piguet watches for his birthday. The birthday party stream took place inside a Dave & Busters reportedly rented out for Ross by Drake. Ross, who was turning 23, was shocked by the expensive gift. "Holy shit bro, what the fuck," Ross exclaimed as Cenat unveiled the gift.

It appears that the two have also made up, as there were rumors that they were beefing, or at least not very fond of each other. A few weeks ago, Cenat dropped a perfect impression of Ross on stream. Cenat began by attempting to suck his own toes before quickly forgetting the idea. He then replicated Ross' frenetic style. "Okay chat, okay okay. A basketball warehouse with the Kick logo. And it's all black and green because Kick. And it's all black and green. It's all black and green. It's a basketball warehouse and then Obama rolls up. Thoughts? Thoughts, chat? Thoughts?" Cenat said, punctuating the final sentence with loud, obnoxious claps.

