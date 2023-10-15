Tory Lanez Wished Adin Ross A Happy Birthday From Prison, Streamer Alleges

Even though Tory Lanez has limited contact and resources from behind bars, he can apparently still make a phone call to one of his streaming buddies. Moreover, Adin Ross recently claimed that he received a prison phone call from the Canadian artist on Wednesday (October 11), which was his birthday. Considering that the two go way back, it's no surprise that they're still in touch with each other, and it's at least heartening to see that Lanez has the chance to reach out. However, even though we don't have any audio or footage of the call, but it would be an odd thing to clout-chase through.

"Thanks bro, it was my birthday," Adin Ross was telling a friend. "It was my birthday on October 11. Tory Lanez called me in jail and wished me a happy birthday, that was kinda cr*zy. Yeah, it's kinda cr*zy. He called me and he was like, 'Yo bro, you think I would forget?' I was like, 'Oh, s**t.' It was *nsane. W Tory, Free Tory, bro, he literally called me on my birthday. That's *nsane."

Adin Ross Thanks Tory Lanez For Birthday Message

Of course, after streaming together and the content creator defending Tory Lanez amid his shooting case with Megan Thee Stallion, their friendship is understandably tight. Adin Ross also has his own controversies to handle, which make them a pretty criticized duo on the Internet. In addition, he's gotten a lot of flack from fans online for continuing to blast Megan and defend Tory's alleged innocence. Even though the court case itself is over and done with, it seems like Ross isn't ready to live it down.

"I'ma talk on the situation, real quick," he remarked about commenting on Megan Thee Stallion's post with a "Free Tory" message. Throughout this statement, he claimed there to be "no evidence" against the rapper. "This is all I'm gonna say: I'm not apologizing for s**t. It's still free Tory. Free him. He's innocent. Alright? I don't care! I've been canceled for way worse. This is not even bad, what I'm saying. I hate this s**t, bro." For more news and updates on Tory Lanez and Adin Ross, stick around on HNHH.

