Tory Lanez Fan Behind False Prison Release Speculation

Yesterday, rumors swirled that Tory Lanez's request for release on bail had been granted. Many thought he was now a free man, sharing their excitement on social media. The news, however, was confirmed to be false. The performer's dad took to social media to address the situation, telling fans that he's thankful for their support regardless.

Amid the speculation, fans "bombarded" legal reporter Meghann Cuniff with questions about Lanez's release, when she informed them that the reports were false. "I gotta say this was an absolutely hilarious 45 minutes of being bombarded with questions about Lanez getting bail, posting that it’s BS, then listening to a Twitter Spaces in which the people saying he got bail realized in real time it was BS. Epic," she wrote.

Read More: Tory Lanez’s Current Prison Schedule Revealed

Meghann Cuniff Explains The Confusion

It was unclear what exactly had led to the outpouring of rumors, but Cuniff now has an idea. She took to Twitter today, explaining that someone had submitted various documents which led his team to be alerted. "In Lanez's case, the clerk told me that someone who appeared to be a fan of Lanez submitted a bunch of 'random documents' that didn't meet filing requirements, so they were rejected," she wrote. "Lanez's team saw the filings come in yesterday and wrongly thought the court had granted bail."

Some were confused as to how just anyone was able to submit documents, and believed that a hacker could have been behind it. She says, however, that this is not the case. "A guy who answered the phone at the clerk's office this afternoon tells me there was no hacking," she explained. "Anyone can register an account and try to file something in any case. That's why the clerk's office reviews filings before putting them on the docket." For now, Lanez's motion for bail is still pending. What do you think of Tory Lanez's team falsely believing that he had been released on bail? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Tory Lanez.

Read More: Tory Lanez’ Dad Addresses Prison Release Rumors

[Via]