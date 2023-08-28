Boosie Badazz Hospitalized Over Blood Sugar Concerns, Doctors Advise Rapper To Rest

Boosie Badazz keeps himself so busy that people often forget about the daily health battle the rapper is faced with managing – diabetes. The illness has plagued the controversial artist since his late teens. While he does his best to manage his health, it’s proven difficult to be perfect over the years. As HipHopDX reports, he recently landed in the hospital due to a severe fluctuation in his blood sugar levels. On Sunday (August 27) night Boosie shared the news with fans via Instagram, letting them know that he plans on taking some time to get himself in check before he can continue to entertain the world.

“[SHOUT] OUT TO THE NURSES N DOCTORS AT BAPTIST MEMORIAL HOSPITAL FOR GETTING MY BLOOD SUGARS DOWN N GETTING ME N OUT‼️” the 40-year-old wrote in the caption of a photo of his arm with a hospital bracelet wrapped around it. “NO COVID, NO DKA. JUST HAD TO GET SOME BAGS OF FLUIDS (BEEN TO 6 STATES N 4 DAYS). DOC SAY I NEED REST I AGREE ✅,” Boosie reflected. Obviously, touring isn’t at all easy on his body, especially not after beating cancer too.

Boosie Badazz Fans Show Support Amid Health Scare

The “Wipe Me Down” hitmaker said that he’ll be heading back home to his “big a** bed” this week. Boosie added that he’s looking forward to the potential rain showers coming up in the forecast. He’s already thinking about relaxing and listening to the sounds of Mother Earth soothe him to sleep. On top of the support of his loved ones, the lyricist also has countless fans praising his decision to put himself first in the comment section. “You and the phone need to rest 😂❤️,” one of them joked.

2023 has been a busy year for Boosie Badazz. Plenty of ups and downs have seen him landing in and out of the news cycle. On the more positive side of things this summer is the Louisana native’s Goin Thru Some Thangs LP on which he reflected on some of the battles he’s fought through his life so far. Tap into that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

