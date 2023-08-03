Boosie Badazz Checks Himself Into Anger Management: “I Gotta Take Accountability”

Boosie Badazz recently took to social media to reveal that he’s signed himself up for anger management classes. The 40-year-old shared the news on Instagram, writing, “TODAY I WENT N CHECKED MYSELF INTO ANGER MANAGEMENT CLASSES‼️ I DIDNT WANT TO GO TO A CLASS WITH OTHER PEOPLE ‼️I GUESS CAUSE MY PRIDE N THATS ANOTHER THING HE SAY I NEED TO WORK ON LOL BUT MY EXPECTATIONS GOT ME MESSED [Up Emoji] GREAT SESSION.”

He also shared a clip discussing how the first session went. The rapper describes exploring what the root cause of his anger is. He reveals that he’s learned it lies in his expectations. “I expect so much out people bruh,” Boosie says. “Who never showed me loyalty, who never showed me none of that bro. So I gotta take accountability for that.“

Boosie Badazz Says His “Expectations” Are At The Root Of His Anger

Fans have routinely watched Boosie get heated online, whether it be about snitches, social media, or something else. Lately, he’s gone back and forth with Wack 100 about Kodak Black’s collab with 6ix9ine. He also got into some public beef with his own daughter last month. For now, followers are just glad that he’s taking steps toward self-improvement, and are mostly rooting for the father of eight. With that being said, Boosie’s also landed himself in a bit of hot water recently for some comments he made about his son.

He described the 14-year-old as “fine” and “mature,” in a Tweet, which raised some eyebrows. Various social media users called him out, claiming that the rapper was “sexualizing” the child. Others questioned Boosie’s decision to allow the boy to go to Sexyy Red’s music video shoot. “HE ASK CAN HE GO TO @sexyyred VIDEO SHOOT N CHECK OUT THE GIRLS. my response: F***ING RIGHT YOU CAN N DO YO S**T!!” he wrote. Some users, however, came to the “proud daddy’s” defense, claiming that his age may have impacted the language he chose to use.

