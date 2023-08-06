Boosie Badazz Seeks To Help Juvenile Detainees

Boosie Badazz is proclaiming himself a new man after starting an anger management course earlier this week. “Man, I just left anger management. That shit was deep, bro. Finding out what makes me angry and shit. My expectations I expect so much out people, bro,” he said. “Who never showed me loyalty who never showed me none of that. So I gotta take accountability for that, bro. My expectations for people, bro. Getting me angry bro, like I’m finna cut a lot of people off, bro. My expectations they too high for people. I gotta learn to separate that shit. That shit was deep, bro,” Boosie said on Instagram after on August 3 after his first session.

Boosie appears to taking some facet of responsibility after a string of questionable posts and explosive rants in recent weeks. Many questioned whether he was sexualizing his son after saying that the had allowed the 14-year-old to attend a Sexyy Red music video filming session to “check out the girls”. Meanwhile, Boosie also beefed with his daughter after she accused him of taking her car away. Now, Boosie wants to utilize his newfound enlightenment to help some of the 38,000 minors currently incarcerated in the United States.

Boosie Meets With Juvenile Detainees

I WENT TALKED TO SOME JUVENILES FACING REAL TIME N ONE OF THEM JUST REACHED OUT N SAID MY WORDS CHANGED THEM .I REALLY NEED TO TALK TO THESE KIDS ABOUT MOVING RIGHT N DOING RIGHT ‼️🔥I DONT WANT NOBODYS CHILD GOING THROUGH WHAT IVE BEEN THROUGH N SEEING WHAT IVE SEEN ‼️🔥I THINK… — Boosie BadAzz (@BOOSIEOFFICIAL) August 2, 2023

“I WENT TALKED TO SOME JUVENILES FACING REAL TIME N ONE OF THEM JUST REACHED OUT N SAID MY WORDS CHANGED THEM. I REALLY NEED TO TALK TO THESE KIDS ABOUT MOVING RIGHT N DOING RIGHT!!.” He continued, “I DONT WANT NOBODYS CHILD GOING THROUGH WHAT IVE BEEN THROUGH N SEEING WHAT IVE SEEN !! I THINK I CAN SAVE SOME LIVES FROM TELLING MY STORY N ALL IVE LOST #iwannahelp,” Boosie tweeted on August 2nd. Boosie didn’t specify what exactly he did while at the facility for “at-risk” youth. However, the visit appears to have given the veteran rapper a new cause to follow.

It’s unclear what Boosie’s next steps will be. Perhaps he will become a regular visitor to various juvenile detention centers, giving talks and other mentoring opportunities to the detainees. Of course, Boosie is no stranger to the penal system. Boosie was initially arrested by federal agents on June 14. Later, it was revealed that Boosie was facing felony gun charges as a result of being spotted with a firearm during an Instagram Live session. Despite reportedly being granted bond on June 20, federal prosecutors appealed the decision. Furthermore, the appeal was upheld, a decision Boosie called discriminatory on social media. He was eventually released on June 24.

