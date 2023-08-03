Boosie Badazz Calls His Son “Fine & Mature,” Fans Claim He’s Sexualizing Him

It’s always nice to see a dad supporting their son, but sometimes that support can go a little too far upon closer inspection. Moreover, Boosie Badazz recently caught some flack online for posting a video of his 14-year-old son with a questionable caption. In it, he remarked how “fine” and “mature” he is now, and many called him out for sexualizing him to an uncomfortable degree. On the other hand, though, others argued that this doesn’t step out of line at all, whether referring to the word “fine” itself or to the Baton Rouge MC allowing his young son to go to a Sexyy Red music video shoot. Whether you agree or not, it’s clear that the 40-year-old could’ve used some alternative wording here to avoid this backlash.

“MY SON @rayray_damodel SO Fine n MATURE FOR HIS AGE,” Boosie Badazz wrote on the social media platform. “(He make 15 on the 15th. Hazel light brown eyes N HE THE TALLEST BOY N THE FAM WITH A ATHLETIC BUILD). HE ASK CAN HE GO TO @sexyyred VIDEO SHOOT N CHECK OUT THE GIRLS. my response: F***ING RIGHT YOU CAN N DO YO S**T!! THIS BOY IS GO BE THE TRUTH I SEE IT [crying-laughing emojis] PROUD DADDY!! MY SPERM IS EVERYTHING.”

Boosie Catches Strays For Allegedly Sexualizing Son

Furthermore, comments on Boosie’s post were pretty split as of writing this article. “Y’all do know he older right ?” one fan posited. “Y’all never heard older ppl say ‘that’s a fine young man’? Meaning all the way around that boy the ish.” However, other users weren’t as forgiving in their interpretations. “N***a said his son so fine wtf,” a user clapped back. “And I grew up wit my popz n***a never said no zesty s**t like this.”

While the wording can seem quite odd, some people pointed out that Southern lingo often uses “fine” in a non-sexualized way. Regardless, it seems like debate over that made people lose focus of his interest in a provocative video shoot, which is why this context comes about in the first place. Given the MC’s tendency for controversial comments around male sexuality, it’s hard not to see these comments framed that way. Still, it’s also unlikely that he meant them as such, and a father’s just expressing pride in his son at the end of the day. For more news and the latest updates on Boosie, come back to HNHH.

