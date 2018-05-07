caption
- MusicEminem Fans React To The Rapper Still Using A BlackberryIt just makes too much sense that Em would still use a Blackberry.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicBoosie Badazz Calls His Son "Fine & Mature," Fans Claim He's Sexualizing HimIs this a misinterpretation or a step too far?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicQuavo Seemingly Disses Offset's Takeoff Tattoo, Fans ReactFans were disappointed with Quavo's caption.By Alexander Cole
- GramKylie Jenner Denies Using "Brown Skinned Girl" As IG CaptionKylie Jenner pulls out the receipts after she was dragged over the fake caption on her latest Instagram post. By Aron A.
- GramDrake Shows Off His Poetic Prowess With Lengthy IG CaptionDrake isn't afraid to show off his bars on any platform.By Alexander Cole
- GramChrissy Teigen Shuts Down Nip Slip Assumptions On Cleavage-Baring PhotoAlways one step ahead.By Lynn S.
- GramDrake Is Still Thinking About How He Got Booed Off Stage At Camp Flog GnawForever ingrained in his memory.By Alex Zidel
- RelationshipsMeek Mill's Rumored Girlfriend Questions Why He's Quoting The WeekndMeek Mill's rumored boo wants him to cool it on the captions.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMeek Mill Is Offering A Rack To Whoever Comes Up With The Best Caption For His PhotoMeme Mill. By Noah C
- RelationshipsPapoose Celebrates Remy Ma's Parole Ending After 5 Excruciating Years"And they lived happily ever after!"By Devin Ch
- MusicWhy Does Drake Look Like A Grandpa In This Picture?Drake aged fifty years overnight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicJ.I.D Previews Fire Collab With Ski Mask The Slump God During "Tour Diary Montage"J.I.D's rollercoaster ride includes a fiery collaboration with Ski Mask The Slump God.By Devin Ch
- EntertainmentNaomi Campbell Shuts Down Adoption Rumors Despite Mother's Day PostThe model was spotted with a bundle of joy. By Aida C.
- MusicMeek Mill Confirms New Album On The WayMeek Mill quietly reveals that his next album is on the way.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicTory Lanez Hints At “Love Me Now?” Dropping Next MonthIt's looking like Tory Lanez's "Love Me Now?" project will be dropping in September.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicThe Game Explains Why He Initially Wanted To Turn Down $1M Fashion Nova DealThe Game keeps it a buck on his new deal with Fashion Nova Men.By Aron A.
- MusicLil Xan Addresses "Old Heads": "We're Here To Stay & Piss You Guys Off"If that was Lil Xan's plan, he's succeeded.By Alex Zidel
- MusicMadonna Calls Herself "Master" Of Beyonce & Jay-Z, Beyhive Ensures She Regrets It"BE HUMBLE."By Zaynab
- Entertainment50 Cent Has Completed 5 Drafts For "BMF" TV Series Pilot50 Cent rates his "BMF" show run as better than "Power," right out the gate.By Devin Ch
- Music6ix9ine Claims Next Album Will Feature Drake, Travis Scott & MoreBold claims from the rainbow rapper.By Devin Ch
- MusicLove & Hip Hop Hollywood's Teairra Marí Sex Tape LeaksTeairra Marí is the latest of victim of "the Fappening" iCloud leaks.By Devin Ch
- MusicAdele Questions How Childish Gambino Delivers "So Much Greatness"Adele is a true Childish Gambino fan. By Chantilly Post