Fat Joe Reveals He's Down 200 Pounds After Taking Ozempic

Fat Joe will be hosting the BET Hip Hop Awards later tonight.

Fat Joe revealed that he's been taking Ozempic as a way to treat diabetes during a recent interview with Us Weekly. The conversation about his weight loss began with him explaining how his diet has changed for the better.

“We just try to eat everything with the least carbs as possible,” Joe told the outlet. “So we try to stay away from the bread, the pasta, the rice. That’s the smartest way to eat.” He added that carbs are still necessary so it's all about balance. “Like this morning I ate breakfast, I had this toast. I cut the corner off, ate it, and kept it moving,” he added. “Normally I would’ve ate [sic] the whole thing. But you know, that’s what we do. We cut carbs and try to be smarter.”

Fat Joe Attends Black Music Action Coalition Gala

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Fat Joe attends the 2024 Black Music Action Coalition Gala at The Beverly Hilton on September 19, 2024, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/WireImage)

From there, Joe revealed that he's also been taking Ozempic as a way to treat diabetes. "Ozempic says you may only have two pieces of your favorite stuff," he remarked. Joe also joked about how his wife, Lorena Cartagena, likes his larger size. “My wife would kill me. She likes me being a big boy,” Joe shared. “She hallucinates like I’m still that big boy, she loves that.” After his revelations from the interview went viral, Joe confirmed to TMZ that's he's dealt with diabetes since a teenager and is also down 200 pounds.

Fans will be able to get a look at Joe's weight loss when he hosts the BET Hip Hop Awards later tonight. “It’s the culture, you know, and it’s one of the few chances where we get to see our camaraderie and link up with other artists that we love,” he told Us Weekly regarding the event. “Whether they may be the OGs or may be the youngest thing, smoking and representing the culture. That’s what my whole life is built on. So to be the host is a big honor.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Fat Joe on HotNewHipHop.