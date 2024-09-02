Mase Addresses Ozempic Rumors As Fans React To His Slim Freestyle Look

He's still got bars, but is he hitting the gym?

Mase showed that he's still got it, dropping a killer new freestyle on his It Is What It Is sports talk show with Cam'ron. However, a lot of fans didn't even hear his bars because the video made them ask one question: since when was he so skinny? Moreover, a lot of folks questioned this weight loss online, even accusing the rapper of taking Ozempic to slim down. What's funny, though, is that these skeptics would've had an answer if they had just listened to the show. "I signed up with this coach, he just put me on an alkaline diet. I’m only eating fruit, vegetables and water for now," he remarked on the show, denying the use of any drugs or medication to lose weight.

Elsewhere on It Is What It Is, Mase and Cam'ron also get around to telling some wacky stories. "Me and L start talking and the conversation goes super left, you know," the former said about an alleged incident in which Big L once set him up for a robbery. "Next thing I know, I'm in The Tunnel [a nightclub] and the n***a Fat Joe comes up to me. A couple months later, we get into it about something. I think it was over a chick or something. I get around the corner on 140th and I walk up 140th on Seventh to 141st and a Spanish n***a just run outta nowhere like, 'Give it up. I'ma kill both of y'all n***as.'"

Mase Denies Ozempic Rumors

But Mase isn't the only lyrical threat on It Is What It Is, as Cam'ron has spit some fire on it before. These freestyles even furthered beef with folks like Melyssa Ford and Anthony Edwards. As for Ford, their spat concerns an allegation she made that Killa Cam may have had relations with an underage sex worker. Since then, it's been gloves off for the two.