Melyssa Ford Fires Back At Cam'ron After Freestyle Diss

BYCole Blake114 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
19th Annual Harold And Carole Pump Foundation Gala
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: Melyssa Ford attends the 19th annual Harold and Carole Pump Foundation Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 09, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
Melyssa Ford has labeled Cam'ron a liar.

Melyssa Ford has fired back at Cam'ron, who dissed her during his recent freestyle on It Is What It Is. While Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was the primary target of the bars, Ford caught some ire as well, following their recent feud. In response to the move, she wrote on Twitter: "A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth even gets out of bed and puts its pants on. That [ninja emoji] is lying. I didn’t call anyone to deal with that bullsh**. And he’s still talking about it 6 months later. It’s giving…"

In the replies, fans shared supportive messages and advised her not to let Cam's words get to her. "He just needed something to rhyme with the scheme so Kevin Liles, he made it work. Ignore him," one user wrote. Another added: "Leave it alone Mel…you know how he goes and you don’t have any one that’s going to step about it. Sometimes you just let it ride. That was days ago, don’t amplify something that has died down with someone who is already looking for a reason to use his platform to embarrass you."

Read More: Cam'ron Fires Shots At Melyssa Ford Amidst Apology Backlash

Melyssa Ford Attends "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York Premiere

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Melyssa Ford attends Peacock's "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York premiere at The Times Center on January 27, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Ford has been feuding with Cam since December of 2023 when she implied the Dipset rapper may have had sex with an underage sex worker back in the 1990s. Cam took issue with the remarks which prompted an apology from Ford. Despite that, Cam continued to go after her in the ensuing weeks. Eventually, he rocked a pair of jeans with a woman appearing to be Ford pictured with her mouth open over his crotch.

Melyssa Ford Speaks On Cam'ron's Latest Diss

Check out Ford's latest comments on her beef with Cam'ron above. Be on the lookout for further updates on Melyssa Ford on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cam'ron Wears Jeans With Melyssa Ford's Face On The Crotch

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Diplomat's "Santana" Video Shoot - October 23, 2004MusicCam'ron Claims Woman On His Viral Jeans Wasn't Melyssa Ford2.8K
Legendz of the Streetz Tour Reloaded - New Orleans, LAMusicCam'ron Wears Jeans With Melyssa Ford's Face On The Crotch5.2K
Ma$e, Cam'ron And Jadakiss Live At The ApolloMusicCam'ron Fires Shots At Melyssa Ford Amidst Apology Backlash9.6K
Camron Joe Budden Podcast Melyssa Ford Response Hip Hop NewsMusicCam'ron Might Sue Joe Budden Podcast For Defamation Over Underage Sex Work Claims2.5K