Melyssa Ford Fires Back At Cam'ron After Freestyle Diss

Melyssa Ford has fired back at Cam'ron, who dissed her during his recent freestyle on It Is What It Is. While Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards was the primary target of the bars, Ford caught some ire as well, following their recent feud. In response to the move, she wrote on Twitter: "A lie gets halfway around the world before the truth even gets out of bed and puts its pants on. That [ninja emoji] is lying. I didn’t call anyone to deal with that bullsh**. And he’s still talking about it 6 months later. It’s giving…"

In the replies, fans shared supportive messages and advised her not to let Cam's words get to her. "He just needed something to rhyme with the scheme so Kevin Liles, he made it work. Ignore him," one user wrote. Another added: "Leave it alone Mel…you know how he goes and you don’t have any one that’s going to step about it. Sometimes you just let it ride. That was days ago, don’t amplify something that has died down with someone who is already looking for a reason to use his platform to embarrass you."

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Melyssa Ford attends Peacock's "Kings From Queens: The Run DMC Story" New York premiere at The Times Center on January 27, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Ford has been feuding with Cam since December of 2023 when she implied the Dipset rapper may have had sex with an underage sex worker back in the 1990s. Cam took issue with the remarks which prompted an apology from Ford. Despite that, Cam continued to go after her in the ensuing weeks. Eventually, he rocked a pair of jeans with a woman appearing to be Ford pictured with her mouth open over his crotch.

Melyssa Ford Speaks On Cam'ron's Latest Diss