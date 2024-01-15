Cam'ron Claims Woman On His Viral Jeans Wasn't Melyssa Ford

Cam'ron says that his jeans appearing to feature the face of Melyssa Ford actually displayed a woman named Carol. Jermaine Dupri first posted a video showing off Cam'ron in the pants while meeting up with the Dipset rapper for an appearance on It Is What It Is. Cam clarified who the woman was in a post on Instagram, on Sunday.

"Thx @jermainedupri @nelly for joining the show," Cam'ron began. "@itiswhatitis_talk please come back soon!! Also I’ve been seeing a lot of blogs. Yall have the wrong idea. The person on my pants is not who y’all think it is. This lady’s name is carol."

Read More: Cam'ron Fires Shots At Melyssa Ford Amidst Apology Backlash

Cam'ron Performs During "Verzuz" Show

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 03: Cam'ron of Dipset performs onstage during Verzuz: The Lox Vs Dipset at Madison Square Garden on August 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Not everyone was supportive of Cam in his comments section. One user complained: "Dawg you like 60 doing this to another black woman. She apologized. Yes she jumped out the window. This has nothing to do with zodiac signs, or Harlem shit..this is morals and character. How you gonna want a Black Woman like Nia Long but out here doing GhettoGames shit?" Another wrote: "This ain’t gonna get you Nia Long." Check out the full post below.

The antics come after Cam'ron went back and forth with Ford, last month. Ford had suggested that Cam slept with an underage sex worker in response to a story he told about having a threesome with Mase in the 1990s. While she later issued an apology, Cam was so offended, he refused to accept it. "We ain't going to give it no attention, but, tread lightly," he warned Ford. "Be careful ’cause I’ll tell you one thing I know a lot of people at ICE. Snipers, sharpshooters and I know people in ICE. I'll have you escorted back up across the border. Be careful. It screams desperation but we'll get a petition to get you out the country. Cut it out." Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam'ron and Melyssa Ford on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Cam'ron Wears Jeans With Melyssa Ford's Face On The Crotch

[Via]