Cam'ron Is "Goofy" And "Performative" According To Joe Budden As Podcaster Defends Melyssa Ford

Joe Budden has come to the defense of Melyssa Ford after Cam'ron went after her for comments she made about a story he told on It Is What It Is. "I don't give a shi-t about what any of these goofy a-- n-ggas got to say. That sh-t is performative. I'm not with none of this performative sh-t. You think you got a lawsuit? Call your lawyer. You got enough lawyers, I think they'll advise you against it."

Budden was speaking after Cam'ron went absolutely scorched earth on Ford for implying Cam'ron and Ma$e had sex with an underage sex worker. “Tread lightly. Be careful ’cause I’ll tell you one thing: I know a lot of people at ICE. I’ll have you escorted back up across the border. It screams desperation. We’ll get a petition to get you out the country. Cut it out," Cam'ron warned.

Read More: Dee-1 Scraps Joe Budden Diss Track After Realizing "Purpose" Of Their Beef

Ford was originally commenting on a wild story that Cam'ron told on It Is What It Is at the end of November. “Well, we was gangbanging b-tches. I remember one time — don’t let me talk about the past — we was at this whore house, me and Murda. So we left the b-tch out the wh-re house. I had a lil’ stash crib over there between 7th and Lennox and we brought this b-tch over there," Cam'ron began beside a mortified Ma$e.

However, Cam'ron was far from finished. "Mase was on the way up, he was popping, he didn’t have his deal but it was about to happen. We so Harlem the bitch sucked — pardon me ladies — sucking his dick so I gotta wait to get my dick sucked because I’m not hard yet, pause. So when he’s done hitting it I go get head. And he’s hitting it from the back. He started hitting her, ‘You wasn’t sucking my dick like that.’ Yeah, that’s my n-gga," Cam'ron continued.

Read More: Joe Budden Calls Cap On Fat Joe's Comments About Lying In His Raps

[via]