Joe Budden Calls Cap On Fat Joe's Comments About Lying In His Raps

Joe Budden is someone who has a wide range of opinions when it comes to the hip-hop world. If he has something to say about someone, more often than not, he will just come out and say it. Overall, this has gotten him in trouble with some of his fans and peers. However, he usually stands on whatever he says, at least for the most part. His recent spat with NBA YoungBoy was actually one of the few times where he actually apologized for something.

Now, however, Budden is taking aim at none other than Fat Joe. Essentially, Budden seems to take issue with some of Joe's comments about lying in his raps. Recently, the rapper revealed that Joey Crack was simply a nickname girls made up for him because they would see his butt when he sat up. Moreover, he claimed to have lied in 95 percent of his songs. In Budden's eyes, this seems like a bit of a copout and just a flat-out lie. You can see the clip in which Budden says that, below.

Joe Budden Speaks Out

“First of all, Fat Joe is lying,” Budden said. “That’s number one. Fat Joe is lying. That is a lie! So he’s making up a lie to clean it? Don’t do that! Cuz nobody even said nothing! Fat Joe said that his name Joey Crack comes from back in the day. When he would stand up, the homegirls — when he got up, his ass crack would show, so they used to call him Joey Crack. That’s weird.” Needless to say, Joe is feeling extremely skeptical right now. Whether or not Fat Joe responds, remains to be seen.

With Joe's latest comments in mind, let us know what you think, in the comments section below. Is Budden right or do you think he is going too hard on Fat Joe? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

