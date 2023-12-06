Joe Budden Claims He Owes NBA YoungBoy An Apology

During a recent podcast episode, Joe Budden shared his thoughts on NBA YoungBoy, and he didn't hold back. He described the 24-year-old MC as "trash," suggesting that his music is overrated. The personality has walked back his previous statements, however, now claiming that he owes the Louisiana native an apology.

"I owe him an apology," Budden explained during a subsequent podcast, "He don't even bother nobody." He went on to state that if he wanted to broach the subject, there were better ways he could have gone about it. He described watching the playback and not being proud of his comments, calling himself out for his "lazy" approach to criticism.

Joe Budden On Dissing NBA YoungBoy

Following Joe Budden's initial diss, NBA YoungBoy fired back with an Instagram story. "Don't speak on me. I don’t play that s**t. Don't rat on me neither, you p***y b***h," he insisted. "St*pid d*mb b***h, yo d**k don't get even hard no more, clown-a*s n***a. Ain't no sabotaging me, b***h. F**k wrong wit that n***a, mayne? Don't rat on me. I don't want to argue with ya b***h a*s, n***a. B***h, you do all them interviews, come on to Gravedigger Mountain and talk to me, n***a. B***h, if you can't do that, mayne, hey, you b***h-made n***a. Shut your f**kin' mouth!"

Budden later responded to the backlash he was receiving from the rapper's fans, who suggested he only dissed NBA YoungBoy for clout. “I just want to say I’m way bigger than him. Stop this. You young idiots get fooled by these label metrics and these digital tricks. Would you like me to read you the numbers on YoungBoy’s last six projects?” he asked. What do you think of Joe Budden claiming that he might owe NBA YoungBoy an apology? Do you think he does, or was his criticism fair? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

