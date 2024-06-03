Cam'ron Fires Back At Anthony Edwards With A Savage Freestyle

Anthony Edwards has Cam'ron dropping some serious bars.

Anthony Edwards and Adidas took a shot at the wrong podcaster. In reaction to Adidas including the rapper in a commercial directed at Edwards' detractors, Cam'ron unleashed a scathing freestyle, criticizing the Minnesota Timberwolves guard for using the term "f--k buddy." While the barbs directed at Edwards were not too harmful, Cam'ron's rage was directed mostly against Adidas. Before delivering the finest line of the freestyle, Cam'ron blamed Adidas for the injuries to John Wall, Tracy McGrady, and Derrick Rose. He rapped. "You know Kevin Ware? Google what was on his toes."

The guard for Louisville, Ware, had a horrific leg injury during the 2013 NCAA tournament. Adidas and Louisville have a sponsorship deal. Cam'ron also warned that Adidas might fire Edwards if he said something the brand "didn't like." He alluded to Kanye West, whose relationship with Adidas was terminated. Naturally, that's not quite true. Adidas supported West through many scandals until deciding to fire him following a string of racist outbursts. Anthony Edwards may have bit off more than he can chew, dissing Cam'ron who was quick with a response.

Cam'Ron's New Freestyle Addresses Anthony Edwards

Edwards has not yet replied, so it would be best to avoid this one. A basketball player can only become so involved in a rap feud, and Cam'ron has only put out one album in the previous fifteen years. He still has a lot of bars in storage, so he probably won't think twice about continuing this feud—especially if it ends up increasing the number of people who listen to his podcast. Adidas and any other marketing outlet should take note of this: even in jest, don't utilize rappers as the brunt of your joke. You never know when anything may go wrong.