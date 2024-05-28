Cam’ron & Mase Reveal Why They Turned Down Mike Tyson's Walk-Out Offer For Jake Paul Fight

Cam’ron and Mase have revealed that they turned down an offer to walk out with Mike Tyson for his fight against Jake Paul. On Tuesday's episode of It Is What It, Cam explained that he was nervous they'd take the blame if Tyson lost the boxing match. The comments come after the boxing legend suffered a medical scare while flying from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday.

“They offered us the walkout with Mike Tyson,” he said. “This was before this incident and I’m like, ‘I’m not sure if I want to do that.’ Now, I’m probably not going to do it. ‘Cause I don’t want n****s blaming me for nothing when n****s don’t win. Like when Devin [Haney] lost [to Ryan Garcia], n****s said, ‘Why he wearing Balenciaga sneakers?’ […] If we walk Mike out and Mike don’t win, I don’t know if I need that type of pressure.”

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul Square Off Ahead Of Their Match

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: (L-R) Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)

Mase discussed the health scare for Tyson further, theorizing it may just be a way for him to find a way out of the match. “I hope Mike is well […] but it sounds like Mike is trying to get a way out,” he said. “I know he shouldn’t need one but if they took him off this plane, we want to make sure he’s well. But are we having a fight or not? Is the fight still on? Before this, I had Mike winning the fight. Now, I don’t know." Check out Cam and Mase's full comments on the upcoming fight below.

Cam’ron & Mase Discuss Mike Tyson

Tyson and Paul still have a couple of months of preparation to go with their fight being scheduled for July 20. Be on the lookout for further updates on Cam’ron and Mase as well as the upcoming boxing match on HotNewHipHop.

