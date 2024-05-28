Mike Tyson Gives Health Update After Airplane Medical Emergency Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson feels like himself again. Following a medical scare aboard a flight over the weekend, the boxing icon claims to be "100%" well once more. According to witnesses, Mike Tyson seemed to be experiencing a medical emergency on Sunday, May 26. Tyson needed emergency medical assistance after experiencing nausea and dizziness during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles due to an ulcer flare-up. Even so, reports state that Tyson's condition is "doing great." Now Iron Mike has let fans know that he is doing fine after the medical episode.

Before confirming that his intentions to challenge Jake Paul in July had not altered, Mike declared to his supporters that he was back at his best. "Now feeling 100%," he wrote, "even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul." Tyson suffered from an ulcer flare-up. The former heavyweight champion suffered experienced it towards the end of the flight. According to the representative, Tyson was feeling "nauseous and dizzy" just minutes before his flight was scheduled to arrive. He is incredibly grateful for the quick response from the emergency personnel.

Mike Tyson Is 100% Healthy and Ready For Jake Paul

Now that he is fit, Tyson will return to the ring. He is getting back to preparing for the July 20 bout with Paul. The fight is scheduled to take place in Arlington, Texas. In response to the news of Mike Tyson's latest medical problem, Jake Paul released a mysterious statement. Paul's remark created even further uncertainty around the case. It appeared to be in response to his opponents and supporters misusing old photos of Tyson in a wheelchair to cast doubt on his impending bout with the icon.

Tyson is over sixty years old, even with his background and standing. He is thirty years older than Jake Paul. Hopefully, nothing potentially fatal will come from the fight. In what is anticipated to be a professional fight that will be recorded on both fighters' records, he and Tyson will battle over eight two-minute rounds. Though Mike is almost three decades older than Jake, 27, the YouTuber had previously stated he would not be taking it easy on the famed boxer during the match. Overall, we are glad to hear that Mike Tyson is healthy. Hopefully, the fight goes off without a hitch.

