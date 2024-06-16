Jake Paul Fires Back At Critics Worried Mike Tyson Is "Too Old" For Their Fight

Jake Paul isn't worried about complaints regarding Mike Tyson's health.

Jake Paul has responded to haters who think Mike Tyson is "too old" for his fight with the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Speaking with Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show earlier this week, he argued that the legendary boxer is an adult and can make his own decisions. The interview comes after Tyson, who will turn 58 years old later this month, postponed the fight until November due to medical issues.

"Tell Mike Tyson that. Because he does not give a s*** what anyone thinks," Paul said. "He's his own boss. He wants to fight me. He told my team, 'I don't give a s*** about this. Like, tell Jake I'm still going to rip his head off and knock him the f*** out. And, this just bought him more time.' Tell Mike Tyson not to fight and to chill and see how that goes."

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson Face Off

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: (L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

The two were originally set to fight in July until Tyson had an emergency ulcer flare-up during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26. "Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties," Tyson said in a statement caught by ESPN. "While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

Joke Paul Speaks On Mike Tyson's Health