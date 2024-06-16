Jake Paul Fires Back At Critics Worried Mike Tyson Is "Too Old" For Their Fight

BYCole Blake517 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: Jake Paul speaks onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)
Jake Paul isn't worried about complaints regarding Mike Tyson's health.

Jake Paul has responded to haters who think Mike Tyson is "too old" for his fight with the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Speaking with Babcock on the TMZ Sports TV show earlier this week, he argued that the legendary boxer is an adult and can make his own decisions. The interview comes after Tyson, who will turn 58 years old later this month, postponed the fight until November due to medical issues.

"Tell Mike Tyson that. Because he does not give a s*** what anyone thinks," Paul said. "He's his own boss. He wants to fight me. He told my team, 'I don't give a s*** about this. Like, tell Jake I'm still going to rip his head off and knock him the f*** out. And, this just bought him more time.' Tell Mike Tyson not to fight and to chill and see how that goes."

Read More: Dana White Believes Tyson Vs Paul Should Be Called Off, Calls Match "Ridiculous"

Jake Paul & Mike Tyson Face Off

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - MAY 16: (L-R) Mike Tyson, Nakisa Bidarian and Jake Paul pose onstage during the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing match Arlington press conference at Texas Live! on May 16, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for Netflix)

The two were originally set to fight in July until Tyson had an emergency ulcer flare-up during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 26. "Although we had to postpone the fight, I will resume training shortly. I am thankful to the medical staff that treated me and to MVP, Netflix, and AT&T Stadium for working diligently to find the best reschedule date for all parties," Tyson said in a statement caught by ESPN. "While we have a new date, the result will be the same no matter when we fight. Jake Paul is getting knocked out."

Joke Paul Speaks On Mike Tyson's Health

Paul and Tyson will square off on November 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas. The fight will stream live on Netflix. Be on the lookout for further updates on Jake Paul and Mike Tyson on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Jake Paul Feels "Heartbroken" Over Postponed Mike Tyson Fight

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press ConferenceSportsMike Tyson Suffers Apparent Medical Emergency On Plane Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight4.8K
Paul v Tyson &amp; Taylor v Serrano 2 - Press Tour New YorkSportsMike Tyson Gives Health Update After Airplane Medical Emergency Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight1.5K
Jaime Munguia Media WorkoutSportsOscar De La Hoya Is Praying For Mike Tyson Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight1.5K
Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Press ConferenceSports🥊 Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Fight Has A New Date1390