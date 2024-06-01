Jake Paul Feels "Heartbroken" Over Postponed Mike Tyson Fight

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Press Conference
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: (L-R) Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)
Mike Tyson's doctors recommended that he heal up a little bit more before facing off against Jake Paul in the boxing ring.

Jake Paul has released a full video reacting to the news that his fight with Mike Tyson, originally scheduled for July 20, is now postponed. Moreover, this disappointing news for boxing fans comes amid recommendations from Tyson's doctors that he heal from his ulcer scare before continuing full training for the bout. Organizers will reportedly announce a new date by next Friday (June 7), and fans are really looking forward to getting geared up for the showdown yet again. As for Paul, he had previously expressed a desire for Iron Mike to be at his very best for their match-up, so he's taking this delay in stride and wishing his opponent the best.

"Obviously, devastating news, I'm heartbroken," Jake Paul's video response to the Mike Tyson postponement. "Speechless, like, gutted. We've been working so hard over here, everyone in this camp, and I just feel bad for everyone involved in this event. The whole undercard, this opportunity has been ripped from all of us. But I do value Mike's health first and foremost. Love that guy, I have so much respect for him. I want Mike to be healthy. He says he still is going to knock me out and I bought myself some time, so Mike is still talking s**t over there.

Jake Paul Responds To Postponement Of Mike Tyson Fight

"But Mike, if you want to do this, like you said behind closed doors, behind the scenes, you've said you want to do this," Jake Paul continued. "Thank you for it, you just need a little bit of time. So, I'm ready whenever you are. This is too big of an opportunity. I think this fight is going to change the world, and I turn all my Ls into Ws. That's a motto I live by, and the universe makes no mistakes. So let's see what's in store. But sorry this didn't work out to everyone, the fans. Love you guys."

Of course, there are plenty of predictions and theories as to how this fight will turn out. Some folks value legacy, and others are about the next big thing. It's clear that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are both very excited about making this happen. We wish Mike the best during his recovery and hope that an amazing bout comes sooner rather than later as long as health is prioritized.

