Lil Wayne Explains His Mike Tyson & Jake Paul Fight Prediction

When folks ask for others' predictions on the upcoming fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, the answer might seem obvious in both directions. One is a boxing legend with decades of experience and acclaim, but the other is not even half as old as the icon is. Still, a lot of folks are banking on the more renowned boxer to take the crown at the end of the day, including one of hip-hop's most passionate sports commentators. Moreover, Lil Wayne recently graced Undisputed with yet another guest appearance, during which he had a very interesting take on the whole situation.

"If it’s a real fight, I have Mike Tyson, and I believe it’s a disrespectful question,” Lil Wayne remarked of the upcoming Mike Tyson and Jake Paul eight-round bout on July 20. “I don’t care if he was 85. You saw the clips. If one of them workout punches hit anybody, you done." Maybe it's not as "disrespectful" of a question as he thinks, considering that fellow rapper Cam'ron actaully thinks there's a chance that the former Vine star could pull an upset off.

Lil Wayne's Take On Mike Tyson Versus Jake Paul

"Mike is my man [but] this is my prediction for the fight," Cam'ron remarked on his It Is What It Is sports talk show with Mase earlier in 2024. "If Mike don’t get him out of there in five rounds, then I believe that Jake Paul’s gonna win the fight." "Killa, I hope you don’t see Mike. Mike gonna want to talk to you about that," his co-host joked after his take. In fact, as it turns out, the Dipset MC actually ran into Tyson at an airport after he gave this take, and the "Mo Money Mo Problems" feature narrated the occasion comically.

"Cam is on his way here, he’s probably not gonna make this show,” Mase revealed. “He was calling me while he was getting on this flight and he had some sad news. Mike Tyson, the guy he was running his mouth about, was standing right behind him when I saw him on FaceTime. I think Mike was whispering too him, ‘Cam, I need to talk to you.’ And then Cam say he gonna call me back but he never called me back."

