Mase Says Cam'ron Ran Into Mike Tyson After Picking Jake Paul In Their Fight

Mase recently revealed that Cam'ron ran into Mike Tyson just after picking Jake Paul to beat the legendary boxer in their upcoming fight. Opening their It Is What It Is show, Mase explained that Cam'ron was still on his way to the studio and called him to let him know he spotted Tyson behind him at the airport.

“Cam is on his way here, he’s probably not gonna make this show. He was calling me while he was getting on this flight and he had some sad news,” Mase explained. “Mike Tyson, the guy he was running his mouth about, was standing right behind him when I saw him on FaceTime. I think Mike was whispering too him, ‘Cam, I need to talk to you.’ And then Cam say he gonna call me back but he never called me back. So for everybody watching this, pray for Cam right now. I’m praying for Cam, you pray for Cam that Mike Tyson did not take his comments seriously. This is what happens when you run your mouth. How ironic was it that Mike Tyson was there right behind him?”

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul To Face Off In Exhibition Match

Mike Tyson & Jake Paul To Face Off In Exhibition Match

Cam had taken Paul during a previous episode of the show, explaining that it depends on how long the fight lasts. “Mike is my man [but] this is my prediction for the fight: if Mike don’t get him out of there in five rounds, then I believe that Jake Paul’s gonna win the fight,” Cam theorized. Mase replied at the time: “Killa, I hope you don’t see Mike. Mike gonna want to talk to you about that.” Check out Mase's latest update on Cam below.

Mase Discusses Cam'ron Running Into Mike Tyson

Mase warns people about running their mouths and reveals that Mike Tyson was unexpectedly standing behind Cam'ron at the airport while they were having a FaceTime call, after Cam'ron had said days before that Jake Paul would beat Mike Tyson if their upcoming fight lasted longer… pic.twitter.com/YThwoImP5O — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 12, 2024

Tyson and Paul's fight will stream on Netflix on Saturday, July 20. Be on the lookout for further updates on Mase on HotNewHipHop.

