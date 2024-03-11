Mike Tyson Has Fans Worried About Jake Paul Thanks To His Latest Training Video

Mike Tyson is going to be fighting Jake Paul on July 20th. Overall, this fight will be live on Netflix and fans are very interested in how all of this is going to go. Although there are some people out there who think Tyson is too old for all of this, there are plenty of others who are eager to see all of this go down. Furthermore, it appears as though there are a lot of naysayers who think Jake Paul is going to get humbled. There is no telling what is going to happen, but it is definitely going to be entertaining.

With this fight on the horizon, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Tyson has been in the lab, working very hard to get in shape for this new fight. After all, what else is Tyson supposed to do? If he doesn't try to get into shape, he will get demolished. Below, you can see one of these training sessions. As you will immediately notice, the man is in some truly impeccable shape right now. His punches look like they hit just as hard as they did back in the 80s, and it has a lot of supporters theorizing how this new bout will go down.

Mike Tyson Puts In Work

In the replies to My Mixtapez, fans were explaining just how convinced they are of Tyson's greatness. Simply put, some fans are concerned for Paul's well-being. Others believe it was a huge mistake to agree to a fight with Tyson, especially when you consider all that he has accomplished in the ring. "I don’t care how old Mike Tyson is, stepping in the ring with him is insane," one person wrote. "In what dream world is Jake Paul supposed to win this," said another. Boxing can be unpredictable, however, it is clear that Tyson has a lot of fans eager to watch this upcoming match.

Let us know who you think is going to win this battle, in the comments section below. Can Tyson overcome his age to knockout the former YouTube star? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes.

