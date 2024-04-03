Mike Tyson Reveals Grueling Training Regimen For Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson is going to be fighting Jake Paul on July 20th. Overall, this boxing match is going to be broadcast on Netflix, and there is a whole lot of fanfare surrounding it. However, the fight has led to lots of criticisms about whether or not someone of Tyson's age should even be fighting. He is 57 years old while Jake is 27. This is a 30-year age difference, and most people believe that Tyson will get absolutely decimated by the younger man. Fans don't really want to see that, but in turns out Tyson is working hard, regardless.

In a new interview on Fox News, with Sean Hannity, Tyson spoke about the steps he is taking for this fight. Essentially, he is working out every day and around the lock. Firstly, he starts his day out with some rowing exercises. From there, he goes to his boxing gym in the afternoon for sparring. Subsequently, strength and conditioning or what he ends up finishing the day with. Needless to say, the former heavyweight champion of the world is no slouch.

Read More: Mike Tyson Looks Ageless In Training For Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson Is Ready

As for Jake Paul, he continues to train for the fight in Puerto Rico. He has his brother Logan helping him out, and there is no doubt that he is in better shape right now. That said, Mike still has a whole lot of punching power. If Paul wants to win the match, he may just have to play keep-away the whole time. Otherwise, Tyson could shock the former YouTube star with a significant strike to the head. Only time will tell how this will all go down.

Let us know what you think about the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Tyson has a chance of winning? Or is he destined to lose in a sad fashion? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their upcoming big events.

Read More: Keefe D Stunned That Mike Tyson Was Close With Tupac And Biggie