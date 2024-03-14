Mike Tyson Looks Ageless In Training For Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson has shared a video from his training for his upcoming fight with Jake Paul. Despite being nearly 60, Tyson looked to be in great shape and was able to put a lot of power behind his punches. Furthermore, Tyson appeared in high spirits, stating that the "fun was just getting started". It's unsurprising that he still has power. Chuck Liddell told TMZ last week that it's the last attribute to go for a fight.

Tyson will fight Paul in late July in Dallas. The event will be streamed exclusively on Netflix. “Mike Tyson is one of the biggest icons in boxing history and Jake Paul is one of the biggest disruptors in boxing history. Saturday, July 20 will be pure drama in the ring in Texas. We are thrilled to partner with Most Valuable Promotions for this historic event and we can’t wait for these two to face off for fans all across the world on Netflix," said Gabe Spitzer, VP of Sports Nonfiction at Netflix. The event will be the latest sports offering from the streaming giant. There has been previously been the Netflix Slam for tennis and the Netflix Cup for an F1/PGA crossover.

However, not everyone is hyped for the fight. Logan Paul has revealed on his podcast that he rejected a fight with Mike Tyson. "He's too old. He's senile," Paul reasoned. Interestingly, Jake Paul had also previously spoken about not wanting to fight Tyson. "Look, I'm confident, but I'm not stupid. I would not go into the ring with them. Nah, no chance," the then 2-0 boxer told TMZ in 2020.

Furthermore, KSI has took aim at the fight as well. "50+ years old. No one wanted this…So sad to see man…," KSI wrote in response to the announcement. However, it's not the first time that KSI has gone after Paul. In December, KSI announced that he was no longer interested in fighting Jake Paul after news broke alleging that Paul was yet to sell out his fight against Andre August. "Yeah, he ain’t got any hype anymore. I ain’t wasting my time to fight him lol," KSI wrote on X.

