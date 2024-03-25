Mike Tyson Reveals Bombshell Podcast Update Ahead Of Jake Paul Fight

Mike Tyson focusing only on his return fight should send shivers down Jake Paul's spine.

BYTyler Reed
Mike Tyson, American former professional boxer, looks on

The boxing world was shocked recently when the shocking announcement was made that Mike Tyson was returning to the boxing ring. It may have even come as a bigger shock to fans when they found out that Tyson's next opponent would be none other than Jake Paul. Fight fans have now been wondering just how that fight will go down, but you may not be hearing those predictions from Tyson anytime soon.

The legendary boxer has announced that he is ending his popular podcast Hotboxin. In a video posted on the shows YouTube page, Tyson gives fans a quick goodbye to the show as he states that he is onto his next journey in his life. For Paul and his fans, that may not be what you want to hear. Check out Tyson's goodbye to his fans in the video below.

Mike Tyson Says Goodbye To The Podcast World

Why anyone would stop into the ring with Tyson is beyond my comprehension, but nevertheless, Paul has decided the risk is worth the reward. Sure, the payday has to be big if you're going to step into the ring with one of the greatest to ever do it. However, are we sure that Paul knows exactly what he signed up for? Yes, Tyson is a leader older now, but that killer instinct hasn't completely left the boxing legend.

Tyson vs. Paul is set to take place July 20th, at A&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. While fans have longed for Paul to take on more professional boxing competitors, this still feels like more of a what-if matchup then what fans were expecting from Paul's next bout. However, many will tune in to see if Tyson still has a step has the power in his punch. Will you be one of those people? Let us know in the comments. As always, keep it right here at HNHH for all the latest news in sports.

