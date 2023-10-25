Keefe D Stunned That Mike Tyson Was Close With Tupac And Biggie

Those who are keeping even a slightly less keen eye on music know that Keefe D is heavily involved with the murder of Tupac. His numerous appearances in court have still led to nowhere yet (to no surprise). It might not be for a while and in the meantime, he is still being brought in for interviews. Keefe might have to be more cautious about his answers, for obvious reasons. We are not saying that these media outlets are necessarily out to get him, however, a lot of the questions are going to be around Tupac and what he remembers.

Case and point, this recent interview with The Art Of Dialogue. They sat down with Keefe and asked him about his relationship with boxing legend, Mike Tyson. HipHopDX broke down some of the interview and here is what the suspect had to say. "[I met Tyson] a couple of times. Him and Biggie from the same f****n’ turf, y’know what I’m sayin', and Jigga and them — Brooklyn." He then shared his shock that Mike was close with Tupac too. "I thought he would side with his homeboy before he would side with [Tupac]."

Read More: Air Jordan 1 Element “Legend Coffee” Coming Soon

Keefe D Sits Down With The Art Of Dialogue

Keefe does have a point that it is surprising that Mike would be close with both rappers, especially during the beef. However, Tupac did visit Mike when he was locked up according to BET. Keefe also admitted that Pac was a massive figure. "I forgot, Tupac was from New York, Baltimore, Oakland, LA, Compton — he’s from five different spots, man, damn!" Keefe will reappear on November 2 where is expected to plead not guilty.

What are your initial thoughts on Keefe D sharing his thoughts on Mike Tyson's relationship with Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G.? Did you know that Mike was close with each of the rappers even during their beef? What do you think will happen with Keefe D when he appears back court? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Keefe D, as well as everything else going on around the music world.

Read More: Chris Olave Arrest Video Sees Star Wideout Name-Dropping Saints To Get Out Of Ticket

[Via] [Via]