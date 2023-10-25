Chris Olave Arrest Video Sees Star Wideout Name-Dropping Saints To Get Out Of Ticket

Saints wideout Chris Olave was arrested earlier this week after being caught speeding. In the recently released video of the arrest, Olave can be heard name-dropping the team while trying to get out of a ticket. "My bad dawg...I play for the Saints, man," Olave says after being told he is being arrested for going 70 in a 35. However, the arresting officer appeared unimpressed, shooting back a dismissive "and?" before booking Olave. Furthermore, local police noted that it was not Olave's first offense. He was reportedly cited for doing 54 in a 35 back in August.

Olave, a first-round pick last year, is having another strong season with the Saints. He has 471 yards through seven games as the team adjusts to having both him and Michael Thomas available. In his last game before his arrest, he put up 57 yards in a Thursday night loss to the Jaguars. The Saints have stated that they are aware of the arrest but did not comment further. Olave's brother also claimed on X that Olave was simply coming home from CVS.

Olave Latest NFL Star To Get Busted For Speeding

However, Olave is only the latest NFL star to get caught speeding. Back in July, Vikings rookie Jordan Addison was clocked doing 140 on a state highway in Minnesota. Addison was stopped on I-94 outside Minneapolis at 3:07AM on July 20. A state trooper had caught Addison's Lamborghini Urus traveling at 140mph in a 55mph zone. The rookie was cited for speeding and reckless driving. "This remains an open investigation," MSP officials said at the time.

Addison later claimed that he was responding to a medical emergency involving his dog. However, he pled guilty to a misdemeanor charge in August. A first-round pick this year, Addison has proven to be yet another offensive weapon for the Vikings. He has 400 yards and six touchdowns through seven games. This included a monster game this week against the 49ers. Addison had 123 yards and two touchdowns as the Vikings stunned the Niners 22-17.

