Jake Paul Vs. Mike Tyson Fight Has A New Date

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Press Conference
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 13: (L-R) Mike Tyson and Jake Paul speak onstage at the press conference in promotion for the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson boxing match at The Apollo Theater on May 13, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images for Netflix)
Some people believe the fight should be called off entirely.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson were originally supposed to fight on July 20th in Texas. However, the fight was postponed after Tyson suffered a medical emergency. While it was believed that the two would be able to continue as is, it became clear that for Tyson's safety, the date needed to be moved. Overall, some fans had criticized Paul, saying this was a bad idea. That he had no business getting in the ring with someone double his age, who is clearly of poor health.

Well, it seems as though Paul is not listening to any of that. Additionally, neither is Tyson. Earlier today, it was revealed that the fight will go on as planned, except it will now take place on November 15th. AT&T Stadium will still house the fight, and it will still be available live on Netflix. That said, this will not soften the debate around whether or not this fight should even be happening at all. By November, there is no telling what Mike Tyson's health may look like.

Jake Paul and Mike Tyson Will Still Fight

Jake Paul's boxing career has certainly proven to be controversial. Overall, this is due to the fact that he started out as a YouTuber. Most fans didn't think he would be able to get off the ground. However, he has defeated some big names in the ring. Furthermore, he continues to level up and fight better opponents. He has shown he can hang with real boxers, and Tyson will be the ultimate test of his ability to handle big punches.

Let us know who you believe is going to win the boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Mike Tyson can overcome his age and win. Or do you think Paul is destined to come away with the victory here? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes and their exploits.

