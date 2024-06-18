Mike Tyson Replacement Revealed As Jake Paul Eyes July 20th Fight Night

Jake Paul is ready for his new challenger.

Mike Tyson recently had to pull out of his fight against Jake Paul. Overall, this fight was supposed to go down in Texas on July 20th. Furthermore, it was going to be broadcast by Netflix. This was going to be a huge event and fans were excited. However, following a medical emergency Tyson was forced to withdraw from the fight. It was subsequently revealed that Paul and Tyson would fight in November in the same place and the same platform.

Meanwhile, Paul is still looking to fight on July 20th. In fact, according to Ariel Helwani, the official replacement for Tyson was revealed today. The man in question is former UFC fighter Mike Perry. Perry and Paul will fight in Tampa Bay, and the match will be available through DAZN. Perry is also known as a bare-knuckle boxer, which is a pretty good test of Jake's abilities. After all, fans have wanted to see Paul fight some real opponents, for quite some time.

Jake Paul Vs. Mike Perry Will Precede Mike Tyson Match

Since losing to Tommy Fury, Paul has fought two aging boxers who didn't have all that much professional experience. While the wins were impressive knockouts, fans want to see a little bit more from Jake. If he can manage to defeat someone like Perry, he will certainly gain quite a bit of favor. Unless something goes horrible wrong, Paul is still on track to fight Tyson, regardless of the outcome of this match. Needless to say, this is all going to be very interesting.