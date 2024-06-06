Dana White Believes Tyson Vs Paul Should Be Called Off, Calls Match "Ridiculous"

White says the age disparity makes it very unserious.

The rescheduled battle, Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, is still scheduled to debut on Netflix on June 7, 2024, despite the delay. Numerous people have expressed their opinions over the impending bout. Dana White of the UFC has weighed in during an appearance on Andrew Schulz's Flagrant podcast. When Schulz confronted Dana about the fight during the program, the UFC President immediately referred to it as "ridiculous." He is one of many figures to through out concern over the fight due to the age disparity.

“When this fight happens Tyson will be 58 f**kin years old. Under any circumstances an almost 60-year-old man shouldn’t be fighting a 27-year-old guy under any circumstances… it’s just f**kin ridiculous,” he said. White continued by saying that he is opposed to the fight because he is concerned about Tyson's health at almost sixty years of age. “Jake Paul’s 27, he’s in his f**kin prime… and I love Mike. No one wants to see Mike get beat by this f**kin j**koff,” Dana White said.

Dana White Thinks Mike Tyson And Jake Paul Fighting Is Ridiculous

Dana White has commented on the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson fight previously as well. White clarified in March that the age difference was the reason the fight wasn't "serious." There are certain benefits to facing a famous fighter like Mike Tyson, though. White said, “He doesn’t [want to be taken seriously]. What Jake wants is Jake wants to make money. The people that follow Jake Paul don’t buy Jake Paul’s fights so Jake Paul has to fight people who can actually sell pay-per-views.”

Many others tried to claim Tyson's slot when the Paul vs. Tyson bout was rescheduled because of the famed boxer's health problems. This includes Roy Jones Jr., a past opponent of Tyson. He stated he will make sure to be ready for a battle if the chance to do so arises. Tyson could be in serious danger simply because of his age. Whatever you think about these YouTube/content creator boxing matches, they still are combat. Overall, Dana White might be on to something. We hope, if the fight goes through, that nothing happens to Iron Mike, whose health has been up in the air.