Logan Paul Offers To Fight Brother Jake After Mike Tyson Delay

A brother vs brother bout?

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has been one of the most anticipated boxing matches of 2024. Fans have been chomping at the bit to see the social media personality throw down against one of the greatest boxers to ever lace up the gloves. Unfortunately, the chomping is going to continue. Tyson's reps issued an official statement on May 31 claiming that the boxer fell ill during a flight to Los Angeles. The event is delayed as a result, with a new date slated to be announced the first week of June. Unless, of course, Logan Paul gets his wish.

Logan Paul has joined his brother in pivoting to boxing, and seized the opportunity to throw his hat in the ring after the delay. "So Mike Tyson's out," he wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "I'll step in and we can settle this once and for all." To further ham up the notion of a showdown between brothers, Logan Paul posted a pic of him and Jake dogging each other. It was a way to make light of the recent news. Despite Logan's offer, Jake is taking the delay hard. He voiced his disappointment during an Instagram Live. "Obviously, devastating news," he told his viewers. "I'm heartbroken, speechless. We've been working so hard over here. Everyone in this camp."

Logan Paul Threw His Hat In The Ring As Tyson's Replacement

Jake Paul went on express "I feel bad for everyone involved in this event. The whole undercard. This is an opportunity that's been ripped from all of us." Despite the logistical nightmare that the delay has caused, the internet personality maintained that Tyson's health was most important. He also made it clear that he plans to fight Tyson whenever he gets the chance. "I do value Mike's health first and foremost," he said. "Love that guy, have so much respect for him. I want Mike to be healthy... He says he's still gonna knock me out and I bought myself some time." He then addressed Mike Tyson specifically, claiming he's ready whenever the boxer is.

It sounds like Logan Paul is not going to get the replacement gig. It's an ironic turn of events, since Logan claimed that he was initially offered the chance to fight Tyson. He discussed it on his podcast, and stated that he turned down the fight because he felt Tyson was too old. This led to a dispute between the two Paul brothers. Jake went on an Adin Ross Twitch stream and contradicted Logan's claim. "I don't know why he would say that," he noted. "Like me and most valuable promotions and my partner Nikisa struck a deal with Netflix. Mike Tyson wasn't offering people deals, so I don't know what he's talking about."