Jake Paul Says He Is Not Going To Hold Back Against Mike Tyson: "The Legend Must Fall"

Even though Mike Tyson is thirty years Jake Paul's senior, he will not back down from a challenge if it arises on July 20. He told TMZ Sports that he would not be taking the boxing icon lightly in their next match. Folks are divided on who will prevail in the Paul vs. Tyson fight. While Paul is far less experienced than Tyson, he is still at his peak age. Tyson is undoubtedly one of the greatest to have ever competed, but he is decades removed from his supremacy. Paul was asked whether there was any aspect of him that would be reluctant because his opponent is almost considered a senior citizen. He replied, "Absolutely not." Paul explained that if Tyson gets an opportunity to knock him out, he'll do the exact same.

He said Mike would do the same “in embarrassing fashion.” Paul went on to say, "So, I have to reciprocate that same energy." He continued, "But Mike Tyson is a killer. He's ruthless. He's the most vicious champion ever. So, I have to channel that Mike Tyson energy to finish him. And the legend must fall." Paul stated that he believes Netflix may draw hundreds of millions of people and that AT&T Stadium would be packed due to the fight’s hype.

Jake Paul Will Not Hesitate To Knock Out Mike Tyson

Despite the age gap between them, Jake Paul said that he will "absolutely" not hesitate to take a straight shot at Tyson since Iron Mike will do the same. One of the key draws for this fight is the intrigue of seeing Tyson in a boxing ring once more. Three weeks before to the bout, on June 30, he will turn 58 years old. On November 28, 2020, Tyson and Roy Jones Jr. squared off in an exhibition match that resulted in a split draw. Tyson's fight against Paul will be his first professional encounter since he was defeated by Kevin McBride in June 2005.

In February 2003, Tyson defeated Clifford Etienne in the opening frame of a professional or exhibition bout, marking his last victory in that regard. Paul, a 27-year-old, is 9-1 in his ten professional fights. Most of his battles have been against opponents from other sports or against competitors who were long past their peak. Overall, Mike Tyson Vs. Jake Paul will hopefully be an entertaining bout. Let’s hope no one gets seriously damaged.

