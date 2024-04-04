Jake Paul Had Lil Pump Writhing In Pain After A Vicious Body Shot

Jake Paul is easily one of the most polarizing people in the entire boxing world. Overall, he started his career as a YouTube star. Moreover, he was even on a Disney show. However, he eventually found his way into the sport of boxing. He has actually excelled at the sport, with wins against real boxers and some MMA stars. While he did lose to Tommy Fury, he is now looking to show the world that he can even defeat legends. On July 20th, he will be fighting against none other than Mike Tyson, who is 30 years older than him.

The fighter has been putting in a whole lot of work ahead of this bout. After all, he is going to need to be in top shape if he wants to avoid Tyson's punches. While Paul is favored to win the match, he can't get away with simply holding back. He is going to have to come out and give his best effort possible. However, he is also making time for some fun. For instance, he recently had Lil Pump at his training facility. It was here where Pump asked the former YouTuber to punch him in the body.

Jake Paul x Lil Pump

As you can see in the video above, Paul made Lil Pump's wish come true. However, it came at the expense of his pain tolerance. Pump was clearly in a whole lot of pain, and could not handle the shot. At this point, Paul has proven that he has punching power. Pump ended up learning that the hard way, and now here we are. Needless to say, he might think twice before doing something like this in the future.

