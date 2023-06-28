Jake Paul is one of the biggest content creators in the entire world. Although, he is less of a content creator these days and more of an actual boxer. Overall, he has one loss to his name. This loss came against Tommy Fury, who was his toughest opponent to date. At this point, no one knows how things will go against Nate Diaz. However, Jake has more experience in a boxing ring at this point, which is certainly going to play in his favor.

Recently, Jake decided to get back on the YouTube grind with a special vlog. Unfortunately, the content of this vlog is actually quite heartbreaking for Jake. As it turns out, he went to buy himself a Ferrari 296 GTB. This is a gorgeous supercar from one of the biggest and most well-known car manufacturers in the entire world. Moreover, he got one in the color yellow, all while paying $421K for it. That said, he immediately messed it up after leaving the dealership.

Read More: Jake Paul Smokes Cigarette While Training For Nate Diaz: Watch

Jake Paul Messes Up

In the video clip above, you can see Jake Paul take the car to an empty parking lot after having purchased the car. Subsequently, he began doing donuts, which is a huge no-no with a new car. His dashboard started visually yelling at him, and eventually, a sign appeared telling him to bring the car to the dealer. It was all very ridiculous, although we doubt Paul actually cares. Instead, he got to pump out some of the sweet sweet content.

Moving forward, fans are very interested in how this new fight against Nate Diaz is going to go. If he loses, it could very well spell the end of his boxing career. However, if he wins, perhaps he could set his sights on people like KSI. After all, that is the match that some fans have been waiting for, for some time now. Let us know what you think is going to happen, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the sports world.

Read More: Jake Paul To Star In Combat Sports Film