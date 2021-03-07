new car
- Relationships6ix9ine Draws Comparisons To A "Male Chrisean Rock" After Buying Expensive Car For His GirlfriendIt looks like they are back on? By Zachary Horvath
- BoxingJake Paul Broke His Ferrari Just An Hour After Buying It: WatchNot Jake's finest moment. By Alexander Cole
- StreetwearAlicia Keys Receives Virgil Abloh-Designed Mercedes-Maybach From Swizz Beatz: VideoThe legendary producer is no stranger to spoiling his songbird wife with astounding presents.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIggy Azalea's New Rolls-Royce Proves She's Making Major Money MovesLooks like the "Fancy" hitmaker is putting her OnlyFans earnings to good use so far.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureTravis Scott Spends Multi-Millions On New Bugatti Veyron Chiron Super SportLa Flame added a new whip to his collection just in time for summer.By Hayley Hynes
- StreetwearRick Ross Flexes New Vehicle, A Louis Vuitton Tank, Ahead Of Next Month's Car ShowDo you have your tickets to the Rick Ross Car Show yet?By Hayley Hynes
- RandomKodak Black Fan Buys Rapper His Dream CarOne of Kodak Black's biggest fans bought him his dream car after hearing that he got shot.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureKanye West Spent Over $400,000 On 1-Of-1 Custom Luxury Mercedes-Benz MinivanYe's dad-mobile is a pretty major flex and even has TVs that are big enough for a living room.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsKarl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With A Luxurious Brown & Rose Gold Porsche On ChristmasThe couple couldn't spend the holiday together due to COVID, but Karl still came through.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeEl Chapo’s Fugitive Sons Allegedly Threw A “Drug Cartel Festival” Where They Raffled Off New CarsThe notorious criminal’s four sons, known as “Los Chapitos” reportedly gifted toys and other products to residents in the Mexican state of Sinaloa.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRick Ross Announces Upcoming Car Show, Adds 1955 Chevrolet Suburban To His CollectionBiggest Boss Rick Ross is back with another flex.By Hayley Hynes
- GramSaweetie Shows Off Her New Rolls Royce PhantomSaweetie recently treated herself to a brand new car.By Alexander Cole
- SportsTravis Scott Shows Off Custom CACTI Jeep From James HardenJames Harden went all-out for Travis Scott's birthday, getting the rapper a customized Jeep with CACTI branding.By Alex Zidel
- AnticsSaweetie Roasted For "New Car" Amid Quavo Bentley Repo RumorsPeople are joking about the car Saweetie is driving in her latest Tesla giveaway promo video.By Alex Zidel
- MusicRich The Kid Buys His Dad A Brand New JeepThe rapper emphasized he could've picked anything on the lot. By Madusa S.