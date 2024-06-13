Drake’s Impressive $200K Super Truck Purchase Cheers Him Up Amid Lawsuit

Things are looking up for Drizzy.

It goes without saying that it's been a rough couple of months for Drake. Aside from going head-to-head with Kendrick Lamar, and being crowned the loser of the lyrical battle by many, he's also currently being sued. The company behind the Members Only brand, JR Apparel, accuses his touring company of trademark infringement. Some of his "It's All A Blur" tour merch boasts the phrase "Members Only," which is also the name of one of Drizzy's For All The Dogs tracks. On top of that debacle, he had some unwanted visitors at his Toronto mansion last month. A shooting even took place in his Bridle Path neighborhood, which left one of his security guards seriously injured.

With all of that being said, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Drake were to decide to get out of the city for a while. Luckily, he just bought a sprawling ranch in Texas for $15M, which will surely allow him to enjoy some peace and quiet. He gave his followers a glimpse at the impressive property on Instagram yesterday, also showing off yet another one of his lavish purchases.

Drake Shows Off His Luxurious New Whip On IG

In one of the photos, Drake is seen posing in front of a huge, matte black armored super truck. The eye-catching vehicle was custom-made for him by Apocalypse Manufacturing, and reportedly cost him a whopping $200K. It features a Hemi Hellcat V8 6.2L engine, Siberian tiger interior, full-time four-wheel drive, and more.

Clearly, things are looking up for the "Push Ups" rapper, and his new chapter in Texas is off to a great start. What do you think of Drake buying a $200K custom armored super truck? What about his new sprawling $15M ranch in Texas? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

