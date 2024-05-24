Drake Purchases $15M Texas Ranch After Kendrick Lamar Feud

"Top Boy" UK Premiere - Red Carpet Arrivals
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 04: Drake attends the "Top Boy" UK Premiere at Hackney Picturehouse on September 04, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Things are looking up for Drizzy.

Things may not have worked out in Drake's favor amid his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar, but evidently, the Toronto-born performer still has a lot of great things going for him. Recently, for example, it was revealed that he dropped $15M on a massive ranch in Brenham, TX. According to its listing agent Tonya Currie, it's a rare find, and Drizzy was lucky to come across it at the right time. “Dos Brisas is a rare legacy ranch property that offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right buyer, which we were able to find once we listed it bringing the price in line with the market conditions at the time,” she told CultureMap Dallas.

This isn't the first time fans of heard of Drake moving down south, however. Back in October of 2023, the hitmaker shared the exciting news with a crowd at the Toyota Center. “I had to make it official first, but I’ve been looking for a long time, trying to figure out the right place for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto,” he explained. “And I finally, finally after all these years, I found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y’all will be seeing me around.”

Drake Heads South

The 313-acre ranch was originally built in 2000 as a family retreat and was transformed into a resort this year. While it's unclear exactly when Drake plans to move in, some fans suspect that he might be better off doing it sooner rather than later. Following his explosive lyrical battle with Kendrick, multiple people showed up at his mansion in the Bridle Path neighborhood of Toronto.

A shooting also took place near the performer's home this month, leaving one of his security guards seriously injured. What do you think of Drake dropping $15M on a huge ranch in Texas following his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
