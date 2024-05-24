Drake Purchases $15M Texas Ranch After Kendrick Lamar Feud

Things may not have worked out in Drake's favor amid his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar, but evidently, the Toronto-born performer still has a lot of great things going for him. Recently, for example, it was revealed that he dropped $15M on a massive ranch in Brenham, TX. According to its listing agent Tonya Currie, it's a rare find, and Drizzy was lucky to come across it at the right time. “Dos Brisas is a rare legacy ranch property that offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right buyer, which we were able to find once we listed it bringing the price in line with the market conditions at the time,” she told CultureMap Dallas.

This isn't the first time fans of heard of Drake moving down south, however. Back in October of 2023, the hitmaker shared the exciting news with a crowd at the Toyota Center. “I had to make it official first, but I’ve been looking for a long time, trying to figure out the right place for me to live, where I belong outside of Toronto,” he explained. “And I finally, finally after all these years, I found me a place in Houston, Texas. So y’all will be seeing me around.”

Read More: Elliott Wilson Claims Drake Has Blacklisted Him From Toronto

Drake Heads South

The 313-acre ranch was originally built in 2000 as a family retreat and was transformed into a resort this year. While it's unclear exactly when Drake plans to move in, some fans suspect that he might be better off doing it sooner rather than later. Following his explosive lyrical battle with Kendrick, multiple people showed up at his mansion in the Bridle Path neighborhood of Toronto.

A shooting also took place near the performer's home this month, leaving one of his security guards seriously injured. What do you think of Drake dropping $15M on a huge ranch in Texas following his viral feud with Kendrick Lamar? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Drake Allegedly Disrespected In Streets Of Compton With Bloodied "BBL Drizzy" Mural

[Via]