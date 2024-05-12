Drake's $15 Million Texas Home: See Its Acres & Luxury Cottages

BYGabriel Bras Nevares660 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Chappell Hill property used to be a resort, but Drake bought the mansion in October of 2023 after it went out of business.

Drake may be facing some trespassing problems in his Toronto home, but he's got a nice mansion near Houston to switch things up if need be. Moreover, new pictures and videos have emerged of his property in Chappell Hill, Texas that he purchased for $15 million from Lifestyle Ranch & Home Group back in October of 2023. The acres used to be a resort, but it went out of business around July of 2022 due to financial problems amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It features a lot of impressive and luxurious amenities that you can see in the video linked below, including cottages for family and friends, a full commercial kitchen, a horse track, and plenty of land for whatever the 6ix God sees fit.

Furthermore, a lot of fans are speculating whether or not Drake will want to move into this property as soon as possible given some horrible security threats back in Toronto. Not only have there been three attempted trespassers in the past few days, but the Bridle Path neighborhood also suffered a shooting that struck an alleged security guard. While outlets indicated that this occurred very near to Drizzy's home, the situation still remains quite unclear. Hopefully these issues can be resolved soon, as no one should have to suffer through these scary situations.

Read More: Drake Joins The Beatles To Make Billboard Chart History

Drake's Texas Ranch: See Video

Meanwhile, a lot of folks tied it to the Kendrick Lamar feud that he recently battled out, although he seemed to wave the white flag on Instagram. Of course, Drake will surely come back at some point with some heat for his fans and the general rap public. In fact, it will be interesting to see just how quickly we forget that this feud happened in the first place. Surely some more hits and plenty of time removed will result in some selective memory.

Speaking of which, there are some out there who still believe the battle is not over, and that Drake could come out on top. Let us know your take on that in the comments section below, but understand that it's a tough call to make either way. He's got a lot to process, something that this Texas mansion can perhaps aid in. We'll see whether the next song we hear from the OVO mogul is something along the lines of "10PM In Chappell Hill."

Read More: Charlamagne Tha God Picks His Best Diss & Best Song In The Kendrick Lamar & Drake Beef

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicDrake Asks Helicopters Over His House To Let Him Sleep Amid Kendrick Lamar Beef3.3K
Lil Baby &amp; Friends Birthday Celebration ConcertMusicDrake’s Security Intercepts Alleged Attempted Intruder At His Toronto Home3.8K
65th GRAMMY Awards - ShowMusicKendrick Lamar Tops Canada Streaming Charts With "Not Like Us" Drake Diss4.1K
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle EventMusicDrake's Security Guard Was Reportedly Shot Multiple Times, Witnesses Allegedly Describe It As A "Drive-By"40.5K