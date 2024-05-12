Drake's $15 Million Texas Home: See Its Acres & Luxury Cottages

Drake may be facing some trespassing problems in his Toronto home, but he's got a nice mansion near Houston to switch things up if need be. Moreover, new pictures and videos have emerged of his property in Chappell Hill, Texas that he purchased for $15 million from Lifestyle Ranch & Home Group back in October of 2023. The acres used to be a resort, but it went out of business around July of 2022 due to financial problems amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It features a lot of impressive and luxurious amenities that you can see in the video linked below, including cottages for family and friends, a full commercial kitchen, a horse track, and plenty of land for whatever the 6ix God sees fit.

Furthermore, a lot of fans are speculating whether or not Drake will want to move into this property as soon as possible given some horrible security threats back in Toronto. Not only have there been three attempted trespassers in the past few days, but the Bridle Path neighborhood also suffered a shooting that struck an alleged security guard. While outlets indicated that this occurred very near to Drizzy's home, the situation still remains quite unclear. Hopefully these issues can be resolved soon, as no one should have to suffer through these scary situations.

Drake's Texas Ranch: See Video

Meanwhile, a lot of folks tied it to the Kendrick Lamar feud that he recently battled out, although he seemed to wave the white flag on Instagram. Of course, Drake will surely come back at some point with some heat for his fans and the general rap public. In fact, it will be interesting to see just how quickly we forget that this feud happened in the first place. Surely some more hits and plenty of time removed will result in some selective memory.

Speaking of which, there are some out there who still believe the battle is not over, and that Drake could come out on top. Let us know your take on that in the comments section below, but understand that it's a tough call to make either way. He's got a lot to process, something that this Texas mansion can perhaps aid in. We'll see whether the next song we hear from the OVO mogul is something along the lines of "10PM In Chappell Hill."

