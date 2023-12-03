Drake's Houston Strip Club Visit Marks His First Day As A City Resident

Drake had a massive 2023, but one of the big changes in his personal life overshadows much of his music success. Moreover, he recently bought a property in Houston, Texas, meaning that he can officially call H-Town his second home outside of Toronto, Canada. Apparently, this weekend marked the 6ix God's first day as a resident; perhaps the official start of his ownership, or a move-in date? Regardless, we know one thing for sure: he was in the city looking for a good time. Furthermore, Drizzy hit up a strip club in the area to celebrate, and though we can't see much, we'd imagine that he succeeded in finding one.

However, this isn't the only exciting thing that Drake accomplished when it comes to his real estate or U.S. metropolis exploits. For example, he and his team will revive an old Hamburg theme park, Luna Luna, as an immersive art experience in Los Angeles. This will feature plenty of amazing artists, including giants like Jean-Michel Basquiat, Salvador Dalí, Keith Haring, and many more. It's one of the more creative extracurriculars we've seen in hip-hop in recent memory, so we're very excited to see what it's like as it opens up to the public in December.

Drake Hits Up Houston Strip Club: Watch

As the year dies down, with this art theme park closing it out, Drake has a lot of success and accolades to look back on this year. Spotify users streamed him over 11 billion times in 2023, which is a wild metric that very few other artists– regardless of genre– can also claim. In addition, the 37-year-old found just as much critical acclaim throughout the year thanks to standout tracks like "8AM In Charlotte" that developed his artistry. If you're a rap fan and you like his music, there's a big chance you like Scary Hours 3 to some degree.

Meanwhile, the "Wick Man" MC also got his respect from some of his fellow leaders in the hip-hop game. "To inspire my peers is everything,” Westside Gunn told us in our latest cover story. “It’s respect, you know what I’m sayin’? I like when someone’s confident enough to give somebody their flowers. Like I said, Tyler don’t have to do that ever again. He already did that. Drake don’t have to do it again, he did it. I’m gonna always respect both of them for doing that." Read more about that in the link below and, for more news and the latest updates on Drake, come back to HNHH.

