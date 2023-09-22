Drake And J. Prince Link Up In Houston

Drake's currently making his way around the U.S. and Canada on his It's All A Blur tour alongside 21 Savage. Recently, the Canadian-born performer touched down in Houston, TX. While he was there, he was sure to link up with some natives of the city, including J. Prince. In a new photo, the two of them are seen posted up alongside DeeBaby and Brick Wolfpack.

Though it's unclear whether the two of them were hanging out for business or pleasure, the photo has certainly sparked some pushback from fans. Drake's ties to the controversial Rap-A-Lot CEO are no secret, but fans are still sounding off in the comments section. Drake also recently debuted his new home in Houston on social media, as well as his new southern twang.

It's clear that he plans on spending more time at his home away from home in the near future, flexing some of the property's features in a clip. "Me and my partner, we done gone country on ya’ll, mane," he told viewers. "We said we was going to do it for a lot of years. We doing it today. The sale is made, for sure. They said 10 horses belong to the property and four of them are boarding horses. People need a nice place for their horse to stay. Yeah, buddy, yeah, buddy. You got to drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the Lover Boy Lane, it’s over."

Drake's It's All A Blur tour is expected to run into October. He'll go on to make a few more stops in the south before heading to Toronto at the beginning of next month. What do you think of Drake linking up with J. Prince, DeeBaby, and Brick Wolfpack while he was in Houston? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Drake.

