Drake’s Side-Eye To A Fan In The Crowd Hilariously Disrupts Performance: Watch

It’s unclear whether the 36-year-old was concerned by the blood-curdling scream from the stands or simply annoyed by it.

During one of his most recent It's All A Blur tour shows with 21 S*vage, Drake was feeling particularly sassy. Of course, this isn't too surprising, as he often keeps the humor up during his concerts and loves to interact with fans in meaningful ways. However, as the 6 God sang a slightly remixed version of "One Dance," it seems like he really just wanted fans to pipe down for a second rather than play into their energy. Specifically, a fan let out a shrill scream as he went through the chorus, which evidently caught his ears. With a side-eye towards the scream, whether out of concern or annoyance, Drizzy provided an online meme without skipping a singe beat of his performance.

That being said, hopefully that scream was just a fan being excited and not actually in any distress. Either way, it made "One Dance" a bit funnier this time around. Actually, it's a bit of a shame that this happened during that track in particular, because whenever Drake switches a song up during these shows, it can make for a really cool and unique moment for fans who haven't seen him yet. At least you couldn't really notice it unless you were very, very close to him onstage.

Drake Hilariously Shades Screaming Fan With One Cold Look

Meanwhile, other fan interactions while on tour have been equally as notable and much more wholesome. For example, the 36-year-old spotted a fan in the front row that's already been to a couple of shows. After shouting her out, Drake clarified that she has a first-class ticket to Atlanta and a VIP stay at another concert of his, and even offered her $10K to spend while there. That's probably her money's worth for her many visits- and then some.

In other OVO news, For All The Dogs is still on the horizon for October 6, and "Slime You Out" is still getting heavy play. As such, maybe die-hards will clamor for another tour soon specifically centered around this project. Even though It's All A Blur wraps up just a couple of days after its release, we're sure that Aubrey Graham will treat fans to some early favorites from it. With that in mind, log back into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

