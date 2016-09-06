One Dance
- MusicDrake Celebrates "One Dance" Becoming His First Song To Reach 3 Billion StreamsOnly six other songs have accomplished this in Spotify history. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicWizKid Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The Afrobeats StarUnveiling WizKid's net worth and his journey to international acclaim in Afrobeats.By Axl Banks
- MusicDrake's Side-Eye To A Fan In The Crowd Hilariously Disrupts Performance: WatchIt's unclear whether the 36-year-old was concerned by the blood-curdling scream from the stands or simply annoyed by it.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicWizkid Announces "Made In Lagos" TourWizkid's upcoming "Made In Lagos" tour for his recent album is set to kick off on September 10.By Yoni Yardeni
- Original ContentA Tropical Takeover: The Steel Drum In Hip-HopA look at the steel drum's infiltration into hip-hop production.By Joseph Coffey-Slattery
- MusicDrake's "God's Plan" Passes "One Dance" As His Longest #1 On Billboard ChartDrake's "God's Plan" continues to dominate the charts for an eleventh week in a row.By Aron A.
- MusicDrake No Longer Has The U.K.'s Most Streamed Song Of All TimeDrake is taken down a peg.By Matt F
- MusicDrake Called Out By Sean Paul Again For Not Giving "Accolades" To DancehallDrizzy needs to get busy giving credit.By Matt F
- MusicDrake's "One Dance" Was World's Biggest Song In 2016Drake had more than one person dancing in 2016. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicLil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3" Flipped By Female ViolinistA violinist gives a new spin to Lil Uzi Vert's "XO Tour Llif3."By hnhh
- MusicDrake Leads 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards With 12 NominationsDrake is nominated 12 times at the upcoming 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards.By hnhh
- NewsDrake's "One Dance" Is Spotify's Most Streamed Song EverDrake has broken another Spotify record.By Trevor Smith
- NewsWizkid Teases New Music: "6God x Real Starboy About To School Everybody"Wizkid announces new music is on the way with Drake.By Rose Lilah
- NewsDrake's "One Dance" Was Spotify's Most Streamed Song Of The SummerDrake tops Spotify’s "Global Top 10 Songs of the Summer."By Danny Schwartz