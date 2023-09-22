Drake Debuts His Country Accent While Touring Houston Home: Watch

Aubrey Graham’s a man of grassy fields and horseback now, and he did his best on his social media to start getting into character.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
Drake Debuts His Country Accent While Touring Houston Home: Watch

Drake always reps the city of Toronto to the fullest, but that doesn't mean he can't show love to other areas that raised him, in a way. Moreover, those familiar with his's early career know that Houston played a large role in his come-up, not just regarding stylistic and artistic inspiration, but also in terms of some of his earliest mentors like Bun B being from there. Now, the 6 God found a home in the city to stay at when he's not in Toronto, and recently showed it off. Not only that, but he also showed off his best "country" accent to really get into the Texas atmosphere.

"Me and my partner, we done gone country on ya’ll, mane," Drake remarked in a video in what looks like a golf cart with a friend. "We said we was going to do it for a lot of years. We doing it today. The sale is made, for sure. They said 10 horses belong to the property and four of them are boarding horses. People need a nice place for their horse to stay. Yeah, buddy, yeah, buddy. You got to drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the Lover Boy Lane, it’s over."

Read More: Drake’s New Hairstyle Gets Him Roasted On Twitter

Drake Goes Full "Country" While Showing Off New Houston Property

Of course, this voice harkens back to when Drake was fully in his Southern bag on projects like Thank Me Later. As such, maybe it's not too surprising for hardcore fans to hear his drawl like this, and we can imagine it'll only get stronger. In addition, let's not forget that the 36-year-old is known for his many voices, for better or worse. From dancehall patois to U.K. drill "tings," he's drawn as much admiration and clowning for his "impressions." We'll see how many of those show up on For All The Dogs.

Meanwhile, it's at least nice to see that the OVO mogul finally achieved a longtime goal. With the resources and finances at his disposal, we can assume that he wanted to find the perfect spot in the city to call his second home. Regardless, we'll see how long it takes for Drizzy to say "Howdy" to no end. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

Read More: Drake’s Side-Eye To A Fan In The Crowd Hilariously Disrupts Performance: Watch

[via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.