Drake Debuts His Country Accent While Touring Houston Home: Watch

Drake always reps the city of Toronto to the fullest, but that doesn't mean he can't show love to other areas that raised him, in a way. Moreover, those familiar with his's early career know that Houston played a large role in his come-up, not just regarding stylistic and artistic inspiration, but also in terms of some of his earliest mentors like Bun B being from there. Now, the 6 God found a home in the city to stay at when he's not in Toronto, and recently showed it off. Not only that, but he also showed off his best "country" accent to really get into the Texas atmosphere.

"Me and my partner, we done gone country on ya’ll, mane," Drake remarked in a video in what looks like a golf cart with a friend. "We said we was going to do it for a lot of years. We doing it today. The sale is made, for sure. They said 10 horses belong to the property and four of them are boarding horses. People need a nice place for their horse to stay. Yeah, buddy, yeah, buddy. You got to drop a new one for this. If you see your girl at the Lover Boy Lane, it’s over."

Of course, this voice harkens back to when Drake was fully in his Southern bag on projects like Thank Me Later. As such, maybe it's not too surprising for hardcore fans to hear his drawl like this, and we can imagine it'll only get stronger. In addition, let's not forget that the 36-year-old is known for his many voices, for better or worse. From dancehall patois to U.K. drill "tings," he's drawn as much admiration and clowning for his "impressions." We'll see how many of those show up on For All The Dogs.

Meanwhile, it's at least nice to see that the OVO mogul finally achieved a longtime goal. With the resources and finances at his disposal, we can assume that he wanted to find the perfect spot in the city to call his second home. Regardless, we'll see how long it takes for Drizzy to say "Howdy" to no end. On that note, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Drake.

