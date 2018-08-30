accent
- Pop CultureJacob Elordi Thanks Eminem For Helping Him Learn An American AccentThis admission is funny just because of how many other bizarre and borderline offensive accents Slim Shady's used.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Debuts His Country Accent While Touring Houston Home: WatchAubrey Graham's a man of grassy fields and horseback now, and he did his best on his social media to start getting into character.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MoviesBoosie Badazz Shows Off His Impressive L.A. Accent: "On The Dead Homies Cuh"Boosie Badazz is practicing his L.A. accent for an upcoming movie role. By Aron A.
- MusicRick Ross Tries A Jamaican Accent During Studio Session: WatchRick Ross is testing his accent skills.By Rex Provost
- Pop CultureHilaria Baldwin Shoots Down Accusation That She's Faking Her Spanish HeritageHilaria Baldwin, the wife of Alec Baldwin, responds to claims that she is faking her Spanish heritage.By Cole Blake
- BeefK. Michelle Continues Attack On Tamar Braxton By Mocking Her Fiancé's Nigerian AccentK. Michelle is not letting up on her attacks against Tamar Braxton, decide how clearly the former made it that she doesn't want to be involved.By Lynn S.
- MoviesAdam Sandler Jokes About Oscars Snub In Spirit Awards Acceptance SpeechAdam Sandler took home the award for Best Actor. By Noah C
- GramChet Hanks Cannot Be StoppedTom Hanks' son, Chet, brings back Jamaican accent and brushes off cultural appropriation criticism. By Noah C
- Pop CultureTom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks Will Make You Cringe With Bizarre Patois AccentChet Hanks went viral for the wrong reasons.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDrake's "War" Accent Elicits Harsh Reactions From FansUK Drake is out here on his new song.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentA Brief History Of Drake's AccentsThe evolution of the many Drake accents, for posterity's sake.By Kemet High
- GramDaBaby's Nigerian Accent At His Homie's Wedding Is The Best Thing You'll Hear TodayDaBaby showed out with the squad this weekend.By Alex Zidel
- MusicWiley Mocks Drake's Canadian Accent As Their Beef IntensifiesWiley pokes fun at Drake after the superstar responded to his "culture vulture" allegations.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentLindsay Lohan Talks Instagram Feud With Kim Kardashian: "I Was Just Confused"Apparently, Lindsay's on good terms with the whole Kardashian family.By Chantilly Post
- MusicAriana Grande Accused Of Using Blackface & A "Blaccent" By Twitter HatersAriana goes ham at the tanning salon but... blackface?By Alex Zidel
- MusicSZA Gets Clowned For Heavy Wig & Singing Accent: "Your Local Crackhead"Some fans were not impressed with SZA's live performance.By Alex Zidel
- Original ContentMasters Of Cadence: The Art Of "Voice" In Hip-HopLyricism and flow are essential tools, but which rappers have truly mastered the art of "voice?"By Mitch Findlay
- SocietyMarvel Originally Didn't Want Chadwick Boseman To Use Accent In "Black Panther""They felt it was maybe too much for an audience to take."By Milca P.