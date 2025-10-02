Sean Paul Has Some Constructive Criticism For Drake's Jamaican Accent

There's no accent Drake can sell us, according to Kendrick Lamar. The conversations around his multiple personalities on the mic have lasted for over a decade now, whether or not you are merciful or merciless in your assessment. But according to Complex, there is one person whose criticisms of Drizzy's Jamaican patois in particular come from a healthily self-aware place, and that's Sean Paul.

During a recent interview with REAL 92.3 LA, he answered a question about how he really feels about the Toronto superstar's occasional accent. "Probably what he thinks of my North American accent. Probably the same thing," the Kingston native reportedly remarked. "It ain't that great. ... But it's a thing. It's a thing, man. You know, I mean, I'm proud that our culture has big players in the game loving it and wanted to say that. So, I'm not going to fight dude down for that."

In addition to the Jamaican accent, the ICEMAN spitter has also employed a U.K. accent for his grime and drill explorations; spoken Spanish on collabs with Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, and more; and other cultural nods. These have always caused controversy and debate, but the K.Dot battle certainly amplified them for better or worse.

Although he doesn't always comment on hip-hop, Sean Paul's rap crossovers go beyond his collaborations. He recently went on the "Good Vibes Only" tour with Wiz Khalifa.

Drake Kendrick Lamar Beef

Elsewhere, with an accent or with no accent, Drake's impact has big defenders. For example, during a recent stream with Adin Ross, Young Thug explained why he thinks his "Oh U Went" collaborator's stamp is more consequential than Kendrick Lamar's.