Sean Paul Has Some Constructive Criticism For Drake's Jamaican Accent

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 265 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Sean Paul Criticism Drake Jamaica Accent Hip Hop News
Nov 25, 2019; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Drake gestures as he talks to players on the Philadelphia 76ers bench (not shown) after a Toronto Raptors scoring play in the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
While Sean Paul isn't a big fan of Drake's Jamaican accent, he says that's what Drizzy would probably say about Paul's North American accent.

There's no accent Drake can sell us, according to Kendrick Lamar. The conversations around his multiple personalities on the mic have lasted for over a decade now, whether or not you are merciful or merciless in your assessment. But according to Complex, there is one person whose criticisms of Drizzy's Jamaican patois in particular come from a healthily self-aware place, and that's Sean Paul.

During a recent interview with REAL 92.3 LA, he answered a question about how he really feels about the Toronto superstar's occasional accent. "Probably what he thinks of my North American accent. Probably the same thing," the Kingston native reportedly remarked. "It ain't that great. ... But it's a thing. It's a thing, man. You know, I mean, I'm proud that our culture has big players in the game loving it and wanted to say that. So, I'm not going to fight dude down for that."

In addition to the Jamaican accent, the ICEMAN spitter has also employed a U.K. accent for his grime and drill explorations; spoken Spanish on collabs with Bad Bunny, Fuerza Regida, and more; and other cultural nods. These have always caused controversy and debate, but the K.Dot battle certainly amplified them for better or worse.

Although he doesn't always comment on hip-hop, Sean Paul's rap crossovers go beyond his collaborations. He recently went on the "Good Vibes Only" tour with Wiz Khalifa.

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Gets Brutally Honest About Falling Out With Drake

Drake Kendrick Lamar Beef

Elsewhere, with an accent or with no accent, Drake's impact has big defenders. For example, during a recent stream with Adin Ross, Young Thug explained why he thinks his "Oh U Went" collaborator's stamp is more consequential than Kendrick Lamar's.

"I got to say Drake. He just did more, he put more people on," he argued. "Not saying that Kendrick didn't put nobody on, but Drake just did more. He put more people on and he got more numbers. Numbers-wise, statistically, impact on the culture, impact on the world. Kendrick Lamar got a hell of an impact. He's for sure No. 1 ever in life who could possibly come out of L.A. Nobody in L.A. could never, ever, ever be better than him. He the GOAT of the whole West Coast, for sure. Well, I don't know, I'd probably say Nipsey [Hussle], but number-wise... I like Nipsey better, too. But I think number-wise, Kendrick Lamar beat him."

Read More: ILoveMakonnen Opens Up About Drake, OVO, Regrets, & Kendrick Lamar

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Young Thug Drake Impact Hip Hop News Music Young Thug Claims Drake’s Impact Tops Kendrick Lamar’s 716
Kendrick Lamar Euphoria Lyrics Drake Diss Explained Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar "Euphoria": 6 Bars Drake Needs To Respond To 17.3K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 6.0K
Drake Boy Meets World Tour - Sydney Music DJ Akademiks Claims Drake Has A Kendrick Lamar Sneak Diss Ready 9.1K
Comments 0